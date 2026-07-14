Kylian Mbappe Injury Status Confirmed for France vs. Spain World Cup Semifinal

France manager Didier Deschamps has confirmed Kylian Mbappé is “100%” fit and ready to start the team’s World Cup semifinal against Spain on Tuesday.

Mbappé limped off with 15 minutes remaining in the quarterfinal victory over Morocco and subsequently confirmed he had taken a knock to the ankle which he quickly attempted to play down.

However, fears over his fitness were reignited on Monday when, during the early stages of an open training session, Mbappé remained away from the rest of the group. Reports in France state he is still suffering with pain.

“Kylian is fine,” Deschamps stressed before being asked whether he had any doubts about Mbappé’s condition.

“This is because you trust what happened this afternoon [during training]? You saw the reports? Yes, he trained. He has the right, like others, to do 15 minutes instead of 20 on a drill.”

Mbappé Cannot Afford Day Off in Golden Boot Battle

Mbappé is in pursuit of glory. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

If Mbappé is, as Deschamps states, at 100%, then there is no better news France fans could have received before such a massive game against Spain.

Mbappé has contributed to at least one goal in every game this summer and leads the race for the Golden Boot with eight strikes, although he is only ahead of Argentina’s Lionel Messi thanks to his additional three assists—one better than the Inter Miami star.

Messi has been in his own electric form and will expect to add to his tally before the tournament comes to a close, with a semifinal against England to be followed by either the World Cup final or a third-place playoff.

World Cup Golden Boot Race

Player Goals Scored Kylian Mbappé 8 Lionel Messi 8 Erling Haaland 7 Jude Bellingham 6 Harry Kane 6 Ousmane Dembélé 5

If Mbappé wants to beat his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate to the Golden Boot, he cannot afford to spend any time on the sidelines. Breaking through Spain is going to be incredibly tough—Luis de la Fuente’s side have only conceded once all tournament—so every minute on the pitch is going to count.

The Real Madrid forward is also looking over his shoulder in the Golden Boot race. Norway’s elimination means Mbappé will finish above Erling Haaland but England duo Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are both just two strikes behind, while France teammate Ousmane Dembélé has five goals of his own.

The world’s elite forwards have undoubtedly made their presence known this summer in a Golden Boot race that seems destined to go down to the wire. While that individual trophy is not Mbappé’s priority, he will still hope to win his second consecutive World Cup Golden Boot and perhaps even finish this tournament as the leading scorer in competition history.

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