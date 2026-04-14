Kylian Mbappe’s Status for Bayern After Head Injury That Required Stitches

Kylian Mbappé will be available to face Bayern Munich in the crucial Champions League quarterfinal second leg on Wednesday night, despite an injury scare suffered at the weekend.

The incident occurred in the final minutes of Madrid’s frustrating 1–1 draw with Girona in La Liga on Friday, as Mbappé took an elbow to the temple from defender Vitor Reis.

The French superstar was left bloodied by the challenge, which, controversially, did not result in a penalty for Madrid.

“For me, it’s a penalty here and on the moon,” manager Álvaro Arbeloa told reporters after the match, as he bemoaned the the lack of VAR intervention.

Mbappé’s gruesome-looking wound required three stitches and he subsequently missed Real Madrid’s Sunday training session as his team prepares to face Bayern in Munich—sounding alarm bells over the forward’s availability to play in the must-win Champions League fixture.

Is Mbappé Fit and Ready to Face Bayern?

Mbappé is not expected to miss the Bayern second leg despite the gruesome-looking injury. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Despite the scare, Mbappé is not at risk of missing Wednesday’s match. The forward, who has 39 goals in 38 outings so far this season, re-joined his teammates for training on Monday, with his missed session deemed a precautionary move and not indicative of a more serious issue.

Mbappé was seen with a small bandage above his right eye during Monday’s practice. Interestingly, it has also been reported that due to the nature of the injury he will not need to wear a protective face mask for the game at Bayern.

Mbappé, famously, sported a custom-fitted face mask during Euro 2024 in Germany, after suffering a broken nose in France’s opener against Austria. The striker’s form appeared to suffer during the tournament, as he scored just once and France went out to Spain in the semifinals.

Kylian Mbappé was not found of wearing a mask during Euro 2024. | Boris Streubel - UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images

Mbappé complained of his discomfort wearing the protective headgear, saying “it’s really difficult because it limits your vision and the sweat clogs up.

“Initially I felt I was in 3D and I’d been invited to the Euros as a VIP. I could see the people but I felt it wasn’t me playing. As soon as I can take it off, I will. Right now I’ve got no choice, I can’t play without it. It’s really annoying.”

It is a relief that no such precautions will be required for this trip to Germany.

Another Key Star Trains Ahead of Wednesday

Ferland Mendy trains with his teammates on Monday. | Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Another boost for Madrid was the sight of defender Ferland Mendy in the club’s final training session ahead of their travels.

Mbappé’s countryman did feature off the bench in the draw with Girona, but has had to have his fitness carefully managed this season, making just six appearances in 2025–26 to date.

However, it appears the 30-year-old could be primed to start at left back on Wednesday ahead of Álvaro Carreras, who struggled badly against Michael Olise in the first leg defeat.

In terms of absentees, only Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo missed Monday’s session with ongoing injury issues, while Aurélien Tchouaméni will also be absent on Wednesday due to suspension.

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