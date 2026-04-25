San Diego Manager Gives Stone-Cold Response to Hirving Lozano Return Speculations

San Diego FC manager Mickey Varas emphatically shut the door on any potential U-turn regarding the club’s decision to separate record-signing Hirving Lozano from the team’s 2026 plans.

It’s been a difficult start for San Diego’s sophomore season in Major League Soccer. Winless in their last six matches, the 2025 Western Conference finalists are currently sitting 10th in the conference standings. A player of Lozano’s caliber could theoretically help San Diego end their slump, but when asked about El Chuky’s potential return to the pitch, Varas had an unequivocal two-word response.

“No chance,” he said.

Two words are all it took for Varas to once again confirm that, under his watch, the Chuky Lozano era in San Diego is over.

What Happened Between San Diego and Lozano?

Mickey Varas (left) and Hirving Lozano’s relationship fractured. | Steph Chambers/Getty Images

San Diego announced in January that Lozano was not part of the team’s plans for 2026 and encouraged him to look for a new team during the winter window. Lozano, who was the club’s first ever Designated Player signing, was cast aside after only one season, but why?

“It’s not worth getting into details,” Varas said about the situation in January. “This is a decision that was made based on an analysis of the whole year. This wasn’t just one thing that happened or something that happened at the end of the year.

“There were many things that we analyzed for us to decide we don’t fit together. This isn’t judging us as a club or him as a player, it’s simply saying that it’s not a good fit and what’s best for us is to continue without him.”

Lozano—still contracted with the MLS side through the 2028 season—has spent the entirety of 2026 training by himself, separated from his teammates, evidenced by recurring posts on his social media.

Cracks in Varas and Lozano’s relationship started at the tail-end of last season. The Mexico international was benched for the final game of the regular and one playoff match for a reported altercation with the manager, centered around the decision to substitute him at halftime in a previous outing. Disciplinary issues have been common for Lozano throughout his career.

The relationship between the pair fractured to a point of no return, and that’s widely regarded as the main reason for the current situation.

Lozano had offers to leave the club this winter, but the player refused to relinquish the fourth-highest salary in MLS, even if that meant giving up on the opportunity to represent Mexico in his third career World Cup this summer.

But with Varas doubling-down on his decision to do without Lozano, the saga will continue into the coming months.

Important Summer for San Diego, Lozano

El Chucky still has plenty left to offer 30-years-old. | Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

The summer transfer window represents the next potential opportunity for Lozano and San Diego to go their separate ways.

The club could certainly use Lozano’s DP spot to target a high-caliber reinforcement, and finding a new home would allow El Chucky to get his career back on track considering he hasn’t played a single minute since Nov. 2025; however, the 30-year-old’s reluctancy to waive his lucrative salary could continue unless San Diego offers him a juicy payout.

The player seems unbothered by the situation. If Lozano has already surrendered his World Cup hopes in favor of his salary, then evidence suggests he’d have no issue continuing this way.

Alternatively, if San Diego’s struggles continue, and Varas can’t correct course, then it’s not out of the question that his manager job could potentially be at stake—especially with Lozano’s situation casting a dark cloud on the team’s season. If a new manager were to come in, then it’s not unrealistic to assume Lozano could be granted a second chance.

This last scenario is perhaps the least likely, meaning once again, Lozano and San Diego will have to make a decision on what the future holds this summer. The player has all the leverage, but how long can he continue training by himself before he decides enough is enough?

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