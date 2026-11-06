Lamine Yamal Breaks Kylian Mbappe’s Champions League Record

Lamine Yamal made history on a rain-drenched Camp Nou on Tuesday night as he became the highest-scoring teenager in Champions League history.

The 19-year-old has been in scintillating form in 2026–27 and is the the first player from any of Europe’s top five leagues to register at least 10 goals and 10 assists.

It took him just seven minutes to get off the mark against Aston Villa on Tuesday, as some suicidal play around their own 18-yard box was pounced upon by Yamal who finished with characteristic flair past goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

A Raphinha double saw the hosts run out 3–0 winners over the previously unbeaten Villa, as the heavens opened in Catalonia.

Lamine Yamal Becomes Champions League’s Top Teen

Lamine Yamal surpassed Mbappé on Tuesday. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Yamal’s opener on Tuesday marked his 14th in the Champions League, taking him ahead of Kylian Mbappé for the most in the competition as a teenager.

Mbappé scored 13 times in 23 appearances for Monaco and PSG before hitting his 20th birthday. Yamal, by contrast, has achieved his total in 37 outings.

With Yamal not celebrating his 20th birthday until next July, he has the chance to extend his record considerably.

Barcelona’s three-time Kopa Trophy-winning superstar also needs only seven goals to become the highest scorer before 21—a record currently held by Erling Haaland.

Top Teenage Champions League Goalscorers

Player Goals Appearances Lamine Yamal 14 37 Kylian Mbappé 13 23 Erling Haaland 10 8 Patrick Kluivert 7 18 Raúl Gonzalez 6 8 Karim Benzema 6 9 Jude Bellingham 6 23

Most goals as a teenager is far from the only record Yamal holds in the Champions League. He is also the youngest player to start a match (16 years and 83 days), the youngest to both score and assist in a match (17 years and 241 days) and the youngest to score a goal in a semifinal (17 years and 291 days).

Villa Struggle With ‘Special Talent’

Lamine Yamal vs Aston Villa 😮‍💨 #UCL pic.twitter.com/V73HNatJEX — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 4, 2026

British Princes (and Villa fans) William and George watched on from the director’s box as Lamine Yamal furthered cemented his status as soccer royalty on the soaked Camp Nou turf.

Yamal ended the match with only one direct goal involvement, but was everywhere on the night, finishing with most touches in the opposition box (12), most dribbles (4) and most shots (6).

It was the kind of display that left the opposition able to do little but applaud, with Villa captain John McGinn waxing lyrical about the winger postgame.

“He’s a world-class player. He’s a huge, huge talent. Very difficult to stop. You could see that tonight. He was involved in two goals and could have even scored more. He’s a special talent and Barça are lucky to have him,” McGinn told TNT Sports.

Meanwhile defender Pau Torres told SPORT: “He’s a very unpredictable player, and often it’s not enough to just mark him with one player.”

The victory draws Barça level with Villa on nine points after four matches of the Champions League’s league phase.