Lamine Yamal Sends Defiant Ballon d’Or Message After Record-Breaking Wembley Night

Lamine Yamal’s Ballon d’Or campaign has clearly concluded.

After making a compelling and confident case to be crowned the best player in the world over recent weeks, Barcelona and Spain’s impish forward has now put the charm offensive on the back-burner.

As he declared on Instagram after starring in Spain’s 3–2 victory over England at Wembley Stadium on Saturday: “Hate me or love me, I don’t care.”

Yamal’s compatriot Álex Baena echoed the sentiment shared by many when he commented on the post with the words: “Ballon d’Or.” Yet, Yamal now appears content to let the votes fall where they may. It may not be lost on the teenager that the 100 journalists who get a say on the award have to hand in their shortlist by Monday, so the time for campaigning is pretty much over.

As ever, the most convincing evidence Yamal could offer came from his work on the pitch.

Yamal Breaks 30-Year Record in Chaotic England Win

Spain debut the stars of world champions. pic.twitter.com/q1PhP1upbw — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) September 26, 2026

Spain’s first outing as two-time men’s world champion got off to the perfect start. Yamal had the ball in the back of the net in the 104th second of Saturday’s Nations League opener against England, picking Marc Guéhi’s pocket before punching the ball past James Trafford despite getting a shove from the Manchester City center back.

At the tender age of 19 years and 68 days old, Yamal became the youngest man to score a competitive goal against England at the nation’s historic Wembley Stadium home in the history of the venue, per Spanish statistician MisterChip. Dutch wonderkid Patrick Kluivert had previously held the record when he nabbed a not so conciliatory consolation for the Netherlands in a 4–1 defeat at the 1996 European Championship.

The very nature of Yamal’s goal pointed toward his evolution as a player. For all his abundant qualities on the ball, the Barcelona forward can himself admit to some areas of improvement when it comes to defending. “The boss really pushes us to press; I always say I want to help the team. Sometimes I lose focus,” he reasoned after Saturday’s victory, “but other times I win the ball back, find myself one-on-one, and manage to score.”

Despite that horror start, England gave the freshly crowned World Cup winner a good game, taking a 2–1 lead into the halftime interval before winning a penalty within 10 minutes of the restart. For large stretches, it was the Three Lions—a nation without the DNA to hold the ball, according to their own manager and players—who dominated possession against the pass masters of Spain. Not that Yamal was too fussed.

Yamal’s Stats vs. England

Statistic Yamal Value Match Rank Minutes 90 T-1st Goals 1 T-1st Expected Goals (xG) 1.14 1st Shots 7 1st Assists 0 — Expected Assist (xA) 0.31 1st Chances Created 4 T-2nd Touches in Opp. Box 7 2nd Dribbles Attempted 5 2nd

Stats via FotMob.

“It’s not that we feel comfortable, but it doesn’t bother us if the opponent has the ball; we’re fast and don’t mind playing on the counter-attack,” he shrugged. “You have to understand your role in each match and exploit it.”

Spain’s World Cup triumph was billed as a return to the obsession with possession but that was only really a consequence of Luis de la Fuente not being able to count upon a fully fit squad. Yamal was recovering from a hamstring injury and Nico Williams had various knocks throughout the summer in the States. In the absence of the energy those two forwards inject into a side which is a lot more vertical than many realize, Spain had to defer to a safer approach of containment and control.

Both wingers would start at Wembley with the incisive figure of Ferran Torres through the middle. All three repeatedly speared through the skittish center of the host, racking up most of their best chances in the first half.

Spain’s best play under De la Fuente has been this more direct approach, which has its roots in the front-footed Basque style the former Athletic Club de Bilbao player has always known. Ironically, considering Saturday’s opponents, that way of playing is inherently and deliberately English thanks to the influence of British coaches who took up roles at Basque clubs in the 1920s.

Almost a century later that influence is still being channeled through a prodigy who has the potential to define the sport for several more years to come himself.