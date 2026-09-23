Lamine Yamal Sets Fascinating Personal Target

Lamine Yamal has given an insight into the mindset that drives him, admitting he “can never stop” in his pursuit for more success.

The 19-year-old is one of the favorites for the 2026 Ballon d’Or having enjoyed a stellar season both at club and international level.

The forward was named La Liga Player of the Year after helping Barcelona to the title, while he was a key player for Luis de la Fuente’s Spain team that won the World Cup in North America.

Already a three-time La Liga winner before his 20th birthday, Yamal has continued to break records in the 2026–27 season, recently becoming youngest player to reach 50 assists in Spain’s top division.

‘I’m Playing to Make History’—Yamal

Lamine Yamal has his sights set on greatness. | David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Speaking to L’Équipe, Yamal insisted he will never sit back and be satisfied with his achievements and will always strive for more regardless of his medal-haul.

“I’ve won three La Liga titles, and in my mind, I want to win seven or eight—at the very least”, he said. “I hope for far more. I haven’t won the Champions League yet; I want to win it. And if I win one—knowing that PSG won two in a row—I’d want to win three in a row.

“If I don’t win the Ballon d’Or, I have to win it the following year. And if I do win it, I want to win five more. I believe you can never stop; you can always keep winning. Later on, when I’m sitting at home with my children, I want to tell them: ‘Now it’s your turn; I’ve already achieved a lot.’ That’s my mindset: win, win, win—always. And if I don’t win, I’ll be back to try again next year.”

The superstar forward also revealed that he sets himself personal targets in order to push himself towards better results each year.

He continued: “At the start of every season, I always try to push myself further. I tell myself: ‘If I completed 200 dribbles last season, this season I’ll try for 300. If I scored 20 goals, I’ll try for 30.’ I think that, little by little, I’ll improve in that area. I want to win more titles; I want to win with Barça. It’s true that I’ve started very well. I’m also trying to get closer to the penalty area, run more, and keep improving.”

Asked if he dreams of being considered among the greats of the game when he eventually retires, Yamal replied: “I always say that everyone should aim as high as possible. If I were a waiter, I’d want to be the restaurant owner.

“I play to make history, so that in 30 years, young people will say, ‘He was really very good too.’ But it's not an obsession; I never think, ‘I want to be better than Pelé, better than Messi.’ I don't want to compare myself to anyone.

“I want to be Lamine Yamal, I want to be remembered as Lamine Yamal, and I hope to be among the greats. I think I have the ability and resources to achieve it, and it depends on me.”