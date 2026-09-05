Lamine Yamal’s Latest Barcelona Milestone Paves the Way for More History

At just 19 years old, Lamine Yamal has been named as one of Barcelona’s captains this season, adding yet another milestone to his résumé with the defending Spanish champions.

Following Marc-André ter Stegen’s loan move to Ajax, Hansi Flick handed the armband to Raphinha. The winger became the first-ever Brazilian to be named as Barcelona’s permanent captain, with Pedri selected as the team’s primary vice captain.

Flick then allowed his squad to vote on the remaining members of the Catalans’ hierarchy and revealed on Saturday the chosen three players.

“For me, it was important that I have two captains. I decided two and the other players were named by the team,” Flick said in his pregame press conference.

“So first is Raphinha, second is Pedri, third is Eric [García] and then Frenkie [de Jong] and Lamine.

"For me, when I see the team, the players who have a lot of influence, this is for me Raphinha and also Pedri—also because they nearly always play. It was a clear decision. As I said, I know the team much better than before. It’s a good group, a good leadership team.”

Yamal Eyeing More Barcelona History

Lamine Yamal could add another club record to his résumé. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Being named as a vice-captain at Barcelona is an achievement in itself, but to do so at 19 years old puts Yamal on the cusp of club history yet again.

The youngest player to ever wear the armband in a competitive match for the Catalans is Bojan Krkić. At 20 years and 56 days old, the forward led Barcelona in a Copa del Rey clash back in 2010.

Gavi then added his name to the club’s folklore 14 years later when Pedri handed him the armband in his return to action following a lengthy injury layoff. The midfielder was 20 years and 76 days old when he got to be Barcelona’s captain in his emotional comeback.

Now, should Yamal get to don the armband at any point this season, he will became the youngest player in Barcelona history to do so. The Spaniard does not turn 20 until next July, giving him the entirety of 2026–27 to add another bit of history to his name.

Flick Shares New Yamal Injury Concern

Hansi Flick revealed Lamine Yamal’s current fitness. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

The excitement of Yamal’s addition to Barcelona’s leadership hierarchy was quickly subdued when Flick shared a fitness update about his superstar winger, who missed training in the build-up to the club’s clash with Valencia on Sunday.

“He trained separately. He’s fine. He’ll travel. We’ll see,” Flick said on Saturday of Yamal. “He had pain from a knock and is training separately. But he says he’s fine and could play.

“We have to wait to see if he plays. We’ll decide. I don’t know if he’ll rest or not. He wants to play. He doesn’t like to train separately.”

A potential injury setback is the last thing Yamal needs after finally opening his account in 2026–27. The newly crowned World Cup winner was not playing to his standards in the first two games of the season, failing to register a single goal contribution despite his team finding the back of the net seven times.

Yamal was back to his old self in the team’s 5–2 win over Rayo Vallecano. The teenager bagged a brace and looked to be in much better spirits after a trying few weeks.

All eyes will be on Yamal come Sunday when Barcelona look to extend their perfect La Liga start following Real Madrid’s surprise defeat to Real Betis.