Landon Donovan Issues Pointed Warning After USMNT’s Blowout Win

U.S. men’s national team legend Landon Donovan cautioned fans to “not get carried away” following the Stars and Stripes’ dominant victory over Peru on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men returned to action for the first time since crashing out of the World Cup in the round of 16, determined to redeem themselves after a bruising 4–1 defeat to Belgium. Even without the likes of Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun and Weston McKennie, the USMNT put on a show in Orlando, defeating Peru 4–1 in its first match of the September-October international break.

Debutants Justin Ellis and Julian Hall opened up their international accounts, while Malik Tillman and Sebastian Berhalter also found the back of the net in the lopsided win. It was widely upheld as a dream match for the Stars and Stripes as they begin the long road to the 2030 World Cup.

Donovan praised the “great result” on social media, but quickly poured some cold water on the celebrations. “Everyone settle down a little bit. Peru is not the best team in the world,” he said.

The former striker went on to call it a “really good performance” all around and shouted out Ellis, Hall and Cavan Sullivan for their contributions. Donovan then reiterated the same warning from moments before: “Let’s not get carried away, but this is a really good start.”

In case twice wasn’t enough, Donovan said it once more before he signed off: “Don’t go crazy, but very positive all around.”

Does Donovan Have a Point?

The USMNT is buzzing after Saturday’s win. | Eston Parker/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Donovan finds himself in a familiar position: at the center of a USMNT reality check. Despite his ties to the national team, the 44-year-old is always a straight-shooter when it comes to the Stars and Stripes.

This time, he rightfully brought up Peru’s underwhelming stature to manage expectations for Pochettino’s men during the September-October international break. After all, Peru came into Saturday’s match with just three wins in its last 17 matches. The nation also failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

The USMNT was expected to come out victorious, especially with the backing of the home crowd. The real challenges are still on the horizon, when the Stars and Stripes take on Chile, Mexico and Canada.

Should they secure as dominant a victory over any of those three nations, Donovan might just give in to the hype. But until a strong performance comes through against a worthy opponent, the American is proceeding with caution—and with good reason.

After all, Zlatan Ibrahimović claimed Pochettino’s men could win the World Cup this summer after an impressive group stage, all for the team to get humiliated by Belgium in its first major test of the competition.

Pochettino Building for the Future

Mauricio Pochettino inked a new four-year deal with the USMNT. | Mark Thorstenson/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

If there’s anyone who knows the highs and lows of the USMNT, it’s Pochettino. The manager could only watch from the touchline as his men finished fourth in the Concacaf Nations League back in 2025, before they fell to Mexico in the Gold Cup final just a few months later.

Then the team went on an epic run in this summer’s showpiece event, all to fall when the lights were the brightest in the round of 16. To avoid similar failures in the coming years, Pochettino is building a new-look team and culture, led by a blended roster of young talent and accomplished veterans.

“I think after one week, and the way that we are going to continue is going to be, we are so excited now to continuously build that journey in the next few games and few weeks,” Pochettino said after Saturday’s win.

Eleven players made their USMNT debuts in the lopsided win, including eight teenagers. “They deserve a big credit from the first to the last one,” the Argentine continued.

“I think from Monday that we start to train, we start to perceive and to feel that good energy and good quality that all the players that arrive for first time are showing us. I think [we] start to feel that energy and the quality that they can add to our national team. So proud because I think we competed really well.”