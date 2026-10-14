LASK vs. Liverpool: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Liverpool face the simplest of their eight Champions League league phase matches this Wednesday, although they can’t afford complacency against competition debutants LASK.

The Reds were triumphant in their opening European match of the season, coming from behind to beat Atlético Madrid 2–1 under the Anfield floodlights. The Raiffeisen Arena doesn’t boast the same allure as the fabled Merseyside venue, but just under 20,000 supporters will make their voices heard during a seismic occasion for LASK.

The Austrians were narrow 1–0 losers to AEK Athens in their first-ever match in the Champions League proper, and they will be forced to raise their level a fair few notches for Liverpool’s visit. They were unable to do so during the other meeting between the sides in Linz, when Jürgen Klopp’s men ran out 3–1 victors in the 2023–24 Europa League group stage.

Liverpool might have conquered Atlético Madrid in their continental opener, but they enter the upcoming fixture deflated from Sunday’s bitter 3–0 defeat to Manchester City. Ryan Gravenberch’s costly red card contributed to Andoni Iraola’s first loss as Reds manager, with the Spaniard determined to witness a response from his injury-stricken team on their European travels.

LASK vs. Liverpool Score Prediction

Back-to-Back European Wins for Reds

The Reds fought hard for victory over Atléti in their first outing. | Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Liverpool are still finding their feet under Iraola following an unspectacular start to his reign and recent injuries haven’t helped his players adapt to the demands of his approach. But against a side like LASK, they shouldn’t need perfection to walk away with three points.

Their hosts are on a four-game winless streak which has seen them sink to third in the Austrian first division, and there are few recognizable faces within Dietmar Kühbauer’s roster. In contrast, Liverpool will field an arsenal of superstars in Linz.

Even without some key personnel, the Reds should prove simply too powerful for the home side.

Liverpool record vs. Austrian teams : The Reds have played 10 matches against clubs from Austria over the years—including two against LASK—and have triumphed on eight of those occasions. Their only defeat came at home to Graz AK in Champions League qualifying in 2004.

: The Reds have played 10 matches against clubs from Austria over the years—including two against LASK—and have triumphed on eight of those occasions. Their only defeat came at home to Graz AK in Champions League qualifying in 2004. Reds impress in the league phase : Liverpool have played 17 matches since the league phase was introduced into the Champions League. In that time, they have not drawn a single match, clinching 14 wins and suffering just three defeats.

: Liverpool have played 17 matches since the league phase was introduced into the Champions League. In that time, they have not drawn a single match, clinching 14 wins and suffering just three defeats. LASK’s defensive issues: The Austrians are not in particularly inspiring form, especially at the back. They have kept just one clean sheet across their past 10 matches and conceded seven times in their last three matches.

Prediction: LASK 0–2 Liverpool

LASK Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

LASK will definitely be without three players for Wednesday’s gargantuan encounter. Spare a thought for Moses Usor, George Bello and Ramiz Harakaté, who will all sit out a memorable occasion against the six-time European champions.

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers man Sasa Kalajdžić should start up front as he searches for his first goal of the campaign, with the towering striker potentially causing issues for Virgil van Dijk and Co. with his aerial prowess.

Kühbauer tends to favor five at the back and will certainly lean on this formation against Liverpool’s band of speedy forwards. Young goalkeeper Lukas Jungwirth will be busy between the posts if the defense in front of him can’t frustrate the Reds.

LASK predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (5-3-2): Jungwirth; Jørgensen, Mbuyamba, Alemão, Andrade, Dibango; Ljubičić, Bogarde, Horvath; Kalajdžić, Lang.

Liverpool have been forced to travel without the influential trio of Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai. They are “not far” from returning, according to Iraola, but no exact timeline has been put on their recoveries.

Without Isak and long-term absentee Hugo Ekitiké, it could be academy graduate Lewis Koumas leading the line once again. Szoboszlai’s absence opens up a space in midfield, which could be filled by young Trey Nyoni as Iraola looks to rotate where possible.

Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endō are unavailable having been omitted from the Champions League roster, while Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley remain missing in defense.

To keep things fresh ahead of a busy run of tough fixtures, Iraola could make changes from the weekend. Jeremie Frimpong, Kostas Tsimikas, Joe Gomez and Rio Ngumoha could all enter the starting XI.

Gravenberch will be suspended for Liverpool’s next Premier League match following his dismissal against City, but he’s available for Iraola in Europe.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. LASK (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Frimpong, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Nyoni; Ngumoha, Wirtz, Barcola; Koumas.

What Time Does LASK vs. Liverpool Kick Off?

Location : Linz, Austria

: Linz, Austria Stadium : Raiffeisen Arena

: Raiffeisen Arena Date : Wednesday, Oct. 14

: Wednesday, Oct. 14 Kick-off Time : 5:45 p.m. BST / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT

: 5:45 p.m. BST / 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT Referee : Tobias Stieler (GER)

: Tobias Stieler (GER) VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)

How to Watch LASK vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One, FOX+ United Kingdom TNT Sports 2, HBO Max