Manchester United rarely relish a trip to Elland Road to face fierce rivals Leeds United, but this Sunday’s visit could hardly come at a worse time for the Red Devils.

There is little doubt that Man Utd are a club in crisis.

Michael Carrick’s side sit 13th in the league heading into the weekend and have gone over a month without a win in all competitions. Tensions reached a boiling point following a Champions League defeat to Atlético Madrid, after which defender Lisandro Martínez publicly criticized the club’s hierarchy.

Although Martínez has since been formally punished, the fallout from the incident is unlikely to disappear overnight. His comments hardly paint the picture of a harmonious dressing room, and a hostile trip to Elland Road is unlikely to provide the ideal remedy for Carrick’s struggling side.

Meanwhile, Daniel Farke’s stubborn Leeds outfit have shown plenty of fight this season. After giving Arsenal a scare last weekend, the hosts will be eager to build on that performance and strengthen their credentials as potential contenders for European qualification.

Given United’s recent struggles, another difficult afternoon could await the visitors.

Leeds vs. Man Utd Score Prediction

Leeds Pour Salt in Man Utd Wounds

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be the difference maker. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Last season, Leeds held Man Utd to a 1–1 draw at Elland Road before going on to beat their rivals at Old Trafford later in the campaign.

With Farke’s side looking considerably stronger than they did last term, thanks in part to some smart summer transfer business, and enjoying a solid run of form, the hosts will be confident of extending that unbeaten run against the Red Devils.

That said, even in their current predicament, Man Utd possess enough quality to hurt Leeds, particularly through captain Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder has a habit of delivering against the Whites, registering nine goal contributions in seven Premier League appearances against them.

Calvert-Lewin in Form: After a solid debut season at Elland Road, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has carried that momentum into the current campaign. With three goals already and some imposing, physical performances under his belt, the striker will be eager to trouble United’s defense once again.

After a solid debut season at Elland Road, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has carried that momentum into the current campaign. With three goals already and some imposing, physical performances under his belt, the striker will be eager to trouble United’s defense once again. Changes at the Back: Following Martínez’s outburst, the Argentine could be left out against Leeds, potentially opening the door for youngster Leny Yoro to make his first Premier League start of the season at center back. A lack of match sharpness, particularly against an in-form Calvert-Lewin, could leave United vulnerable. Yoro may also need to put the disappointment of his red card against Atlético Madrid behind him, adding another potential concern for the visitors.

Following Martínez’s outburst, the Argentine could be left out against Leeds, potentially opening the door for youngster Leny Yoro to make his first Premier League start of the season at center back. A lack of match sharpness, particularly against an in-form Calvert-Lewin, could leave United vulnerable. Yoro may also need to put the disappointment of his red card against Atlético Madrid behind him, adding another potential concern for the visitors. A Tight Affair: This one is unlikely to be a goal fest. Despite their encouraging form, Leeds have scored just eight goals in the league this season while conceding only five. United, meanwhile, have managed just nine goals, suggesting that clear-cut chances could be at a premium.

Prediction: Leeds United 2–1 Manchester United

Leeds Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

Leeds have no fresh injury concerns heading into their clash with Man Utd, meaning Daniel Farke could name an unchanged lineup from the defeat to Arsenal and draw with Crystal Palace.

That would see James Trafford start in goal behind a back three of Tarik Muharemović, Nico Elvedi and James Justin, with Gabriel Gudmundsson and Jaden Bogle operating as wingbacks.

Anton Stach, Ao Tanaka and Ethan Ampadu are expected to form the midfield trio, while Calvert-Lewin leads the line with support from Noah Okafor.

Leeds predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (3-4-2-1): Trafford; Justin, Elvedi, Muharemović; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, Justin; Okafor, Calvert-Lewin.

As mentioned earlier, Martínez is likely to drop out of the starting lineup, paving the way for Yoro to partner Harry Maguire at the heart of United’s defense.

Elsewhere, following a strong cameo in the draw with Tottenham, Carlos Baleba could earn his first Premier League start for United in place of the struggling Youri Tielemans. He would partner Kobbie Mainoo in central midfield as Carrick looks to find a more effective balance in the middle of the park.

Benjamin Šeško remains sidelined through injury, meaning Bryan Mbeumo is almost certain to lead the line, with Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo operating behind him.

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Leeds (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Mainoo, Baleba; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo.

What Time Does Leeds vs. Man Utd Kick Off?

Location: Leeds, England

Leeds, England Stadium: Elland Road

Elland Road Date: Sunday, Oct. 18

Sunday, Oct. 18 Kickoff Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT Referee: Darren England

How to Watch Leeds vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

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