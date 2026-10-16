Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds: Carrick Makes Big Martinez Call After Outburst

Lisandro Martínez’s outburst after Manchester United’s 2–0 defeat to Atlético Madrid may have been exactly what supporters wanted to hear, but rarely does such public outcry spark an upsurge.

All is not well with the Red Devils after their bitterly disappointing start to the season continued in the Spanish capital. They’re out of the Carabao Cup and only have wins against newly promoted Ipswich Town and Champions League debutants Sabah to show for their campaign so far. They were fortunate to draw at home to 10-man Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, too.

The issues are staring Michael Carrick in the face, and although he did superbly well to guide Man Utd to third last season, plenty are questioning whether the former midfielder is of the requisite ilk to lead the Red Devils going forward.

Carrick desperately needs some respite from somewhere, and Leeds United won’t have any interest in giving it to him on Sunday.

Here’s how Man Utd could line up at Elland Road.

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds

Martínez drops out of the team.

GK: Senne Lammens—Carrick at least has stability between the posts, even if Lammens hasn’t been particularly great at the start of the new season.

RB: Diogo Dalot—The ol’ reliable right back will likely retain his spot, given the lack of alternatives.

CB: Leny Yoro—Despite his soft midweek dismissal, Carrick should retain his faith in the young Frenchman at Elland Road.

CB: Harry Maguire—Martínez is on the travelling roster, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if Carrick takes the limelight off the defender for a little while. Maguire is comfortable on the left-hand side of defense.

LB: Luke Shaw—Shaw missed the trip to Spain due to injury and is a doubt for Sunday’s clash. If he’s fit, he has to play.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo—Like Shaw, Mainoo is 50/50 after his midweek absence. Neither of their injuries were significant, and there‘s every chance he makes a swift return to the starting lineup.

Pick Your Man Utd XI!

CM: Carlos Baleba—It’s been quite the whirlwind for Baleba over the past week, who made his first start for the club on Tuesday after making his debut in the draw with Spurs. Baleba is an imperative figure in Man Utd’s midfield.

RW: Amad Diallo—Amad is easing his way into the season after playing for the first time last weekend. Given Man Utd’s intensity issues, the Ivorian has a big role to play in helping set the tone.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—Carrick’s tinkering with his star playmaker’s role during the week failed to spark Fernandes into action, but he does have an excellent record in this fixture. Man Utd’s No. 8 has nine goal contributions in seven outings against Leeds.

LW: Matheus Cunha—The Brazilian came off the bench against his former club and may find himself back down the left-hand side on Sunday. With Shaw overlapping, Cunha can drift inside. He scored in this fixture last season.

ST: Bryan Mbeumo—Benjamin Šeško may be weeks away from an injury return, and Mbeumo looks considerably more comfortable as Man Utd’s leading man compared to when he’s shunted out wide. He’s no one-on-one dribbler. Get him in the box.