Legendary Liga MX Star Ditches European Giants for Mexico National Team

Three-time Liga MX champion Álvaro Fidalgo is enjoying his first full week as a Real Betis player, but on the day he made his debut donning the green and white shit, FIFA also approved his one-time switch to represent Mexico at the international level.

Fidalgo’s association switch is now visible on FIFA’s platform, confirming that although the Spain-born midfielder is back playing in his home country, he’s now switched his international allegiance to the Mexico national team.

Reports suggest Fidalgo ensured everything was in order for him to request the association switch before completing his transfer to Betis on deadline day.

The Real Madrid academy graduate might be back living and playing in his birth country, but now that his one-time switch is official, he can only play for El Tri at the international stage for the rest of his career.

Alvaro Fidalgo Feels ‘Excited’ About Playing for Mexico

Álvaro Fidalgo starred in his La Liga debut. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Fidalgo finally fulfilled his dream of playing in La Liga, starting and earning praise in Betis’s 1–0 win against Atlético Madrid over the weekend. Fidalgo addressed the media following the game and after speaking about his league debut, he was asked to share his thoughts on becoming eligible to play for Mexico.

“Yeah, I’m also very excited about that [playing for Mexico],” Fidalgo said. “In the end, these five years in Mexico completely changed my life. Now I’m also Mexican, I have the dual-nationality, Spanish-Mexican.

“I’m very proud, I represent both countries so now, I’ll try to leave it [Mexico] at the very top always. Now as a Mexican, you’ll see all Mexicans will follow Betis and La Liga too, I’m bringing them with me, so I’m very happy.”

Fidalgo has instantly earned the trust of Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini, registering 132 minutes across two games within a week of joining the club. If he’s able to maintain the level he showcased in Liga MX and continues to feature prominently for Betis, then it’s only a matter of time before El Tri manager Javier Aguirre grants Fidalgo his international debut.

When Álvaro Fidalgo Could Make His International Debut for Mexico

Javier Aguirre has kept El Tri’s doors open for Fidalgo. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Mexico will host Iceland on Feb. 25 at the Estadio Corregidora in an international friendly to continue preparing for the 2026 World Cup. But because the game won’t transpire during an official FIFA international window, Fidalgo won’t be able to be considered by Aguirre, who will instead build a roster exclusively of Liga MX players.

Still, there’s a very high chance Fidalgo is called up and makes his El Tri debut during the March international action. Mexico will host Portugal in a game that will serve as the reopening of the Estadio Azteca on March 28 and then will face Belgium on March 31.

As fate would have it, Fidalgo, who lifted the 2024 Liga MX Clausura title with América in the last game played at the Azteca to date, could return to his former home to make his international debut when the mythical stadium reopens its doors.

It’s critical for Fidalgo to not only make his debut for El Tri in March, but also to stand out and impress Aguirre, given it’ll be the last two friendlies Mexico plays before the 2026 World Cup roster in unveiled.

Fidalgo’s club form over the past half a decade speaks for itself and if he translates that level to El Tri come March, then it’s hard to envision “El Maguito” not being included in Aguirre’s roster for Mexico’s home World Cup.

