Mexico FIFA World Cup Roster: Predicting Javier Aguirre’s 26-Player Squad
There’s less than 200 days to go until the start of the 2026 World Cup and a clearer picture is beginning to appear regarding the 26-player roster that will represent Mexico in next summer’s sporting spectacle.
A World Cup on home soil has the entire country excited and anticipation is rapidly building, especially after Mexico’s group stage journey was revealed during the 2026 World Cup draw. Fate was kind to El Tri during the draw, with favorable matchups to open the tournament only heightening expectations.
A brilliant first semester in 2025 saw Mexico reestablish its dominance over the region with Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup triumphs. However, a six game winless streak to end the year dampened the mood surrounding El Tri.
It’s obvious that Mexico’s current generation of players don’t have talent to spare, so success in the 2026 World Cup will depend on the collective strength of the team. Javier Aguirre must ace his roster selection if El Tri is to have any chance of a historic performance.
Aguirre admitted that he already had over half of his World Cup roster set in stone following the Gold Cup, but after poor performances were crowned by a 2–1 defeat against Paraguay, he’ll have plenty of time to reconsider.
Here, Sports Illustrated predicts Mexico’s 26-player roster for the 2026 World Cup, with the tournament less than seven months away.
Rules of Engagement
- Formation: 4-3-3
- Alloted Players: 26
Aguirre has used a variety of formations during his year-plus third stint as Mexico’s manager, tailoring his side depending on the opponent in front. However, ever since El Tri’s 2025 Gold Cup triumph, a 4-3-3 set-up has been “El Vasco’s” go-to.
Only 26 players can make the final World Cup roster so we’ve stuck to that criteria. The projected roster is based on positional needs, recent squad selections and the hints Aguirre has revealed regarding his talent evaluation.
Goalkeepers: Two-Man Race For Starting Job
Player
Team
Caps
Raúl Rangel
Chivas
7
Luis Ángel Malagón
Club América
19
Guillermo Ochoa
AEL Limassol
152
At this point in time, it’s anyone’s guess who’ll be Mexico’s starter between the sticks come the World Cup.
Luis Ángel Malagón appeared to have the position locked up but a massive dip in form—and more importantly confidence—has turned the three-time Liga MX champion into a shell of his former self over the past six months.
This has opened the door for Chivas goalkeeper Raúl Rangel to make a push for the starting job. Though far from perfect, the 25-year-old is a significant upgrade when it comes to ability on the ball, something Malagón has struggled with throughout his career. If the current trajectory persists, Rangel seems to have surpassed Malagón in Aguirre’s depth chart.
Still, the pair of goalkeepers will continue their open competition until the start of the tournament.
Carlos Acevedo has been Mexico’s third option in goal in recent camps. However, given it’s unlikely he plays, it’s probable Aguirre turns to former World Cup star and El Tri legend Guillermo Ochoa. The curly haired cult hero might be 40 years old, but he’d be a valuable and experienced presence in the dressing room.
Center Backs: Dynamic Duo Lead El Tri’s Biggest Strength
Player
Team
Caps
César Montes
Lokomotiv Moscow
64
Johan Vásquez
Genoa
42
Jesús Angulo
Tigres
19
César Montes and Johan Vásquez have matured into a very strong center back pairing that’s able to compete against any forward line on any given day. They’re both roster locks and if they arrive to the World Cup at peak form, the heart of defense could easily be Mexico’s greatest asset.
Jesús Orozco emerged over the past year as an extremely valuable backup, but a terrible ankle injury suffered in December has essentially ended his World Cup hopes, baring a miracle. Jesús Angulo returned to form with Tigres during the Apertura 2025 and, as a left-footed center back, he’s the perfect alternative to replace Orozco on the roster.
Angulo has experience playing with El Tri and would be another flexible tool at Aguirre’s disposal. Still, his place on the final roster is far from guaranteed, with an open competition brewing to claim a center back spot on the final list.
Having only three natural center backs on the list might seem confusing. However, Mexico has a number of versatile players—something Aguirre has prioritized—in other positions that are also capable of putting in a shift in the middle of the backline.
Fullbacks: Complementary Pieces on Either Wing
Player
Team
Caps
Israel Reyes
Club América
27
Jorge Sánchez
Cruz Azul
54
Jesús Gallardo
Toluca
116
Mateo Chávez
AZ Alkmaar
7
The devastating injury Rodrigo Huescas suffered in early October saw Aguirre change his approach to fullbacks. Mexico has developed a system in which they build up with a back three in possession, with the starting left back Jesús Gallardo darting up the pitch and Israel Reyes on the other side drifting centrally to offer defensive balance.
Gallardo is a shoo-in to play his third World Cup and, in the wake of Huescas’s injury, it’s Reyes who’s played the bulk of the minutes at right back. He’s also a solid option at center back, where he’s often deployed for Club América, adding a valuable wrinkle to his game.
The tenacious Jorge Sánchez is a strong candidate to backup Reyes on the right. Meanwhile, young AZ Alkmaar left back Mateo Chávez has had a couple of impressive performances with El Tri and should be on the final roster barring any unforeseen circumstances.
Kevin Álvarez, who featured in the 2022 World Cup, is a fringe option that has the potential of challenging Sánchez for a spot on Aguirre’s roster.
Central Midfield: Massive Potential Must Be Unlocked
Player
Team
Caps
Edson Álvarez
Fenerbahçe
96
Erik Lira
Cruz Azul
19
Marcel Ruiz
Toluca
14
Carlos Rodríguez
Cruz Azul
64
Obed Vargas
Seattle Sounders
2
Gilberto Mora
Tijuana
7
Orbelín Pineda
AEK Athens
89
Mexico’s captain Edson Álvarez anchoring the midfield with Montés and Vásquez behind him completes what Aguirre named “The Triangle of Trust.” Álvarez is a duel-winning machine that protects the middle of the park, but it also wouldn’t be surprising if he features at center back next summer, given he’s El Tri’s best alternative other than the starting duo.
An argument could be made that Cruz Azul’s Erik Lira has been one of Mexico’s best players of the Aguirre era. His path to consistent playing time is blocked by Álvarez, but he’ll be on the roster and could be a starter against opponents that sit back and allow Mexico to have the bulk of the ball.
Toluca’s Marcel Ruiz has become an undisputed starter as a box-to-box No. 8 that dictates Mexico’s possessions. Then comes the biggest difference-maker in Mexico’s roster: Gilberto Mora. The 17-year-old phenom is the key to unlocking El Tri’s attack.
Bound for a move to Europe after the World Cup, the Tijuana midfielder provides that hint of magic no other player on the roster can offer.
Carlos Rodriguez and MLS’s best young player of the year Obed Vargas are behind-the-scenes midfield pieces that could feature depending on the context of the game. The same goes for attacking midfielder Orbelín Pineda, a player Aguirre has tried endlessly to insert into Mexico’s lineup.
Those last three players are on the roster for now, but their spot isn’t guaranteed in the slightest.
Wingers: More Questions Than Answers
Player
Team
Caps
Roberto Alvarado
Chivas
62
Diego Lainez
Tigres
32
Hirving Lozano
San Diego FC
75
Alexis Vega
Toluca
49
Julián Quiñones
Al Qadsiah
18
It’s difficult to put into words how much Mexico has struggled to find production from its wingers since the start of the decade.
Alexis Vega stands out from the bunch as the starter on the left wing if healthy. The Toluca attacker has been the best player in Liga MX over the past year, but is still yet to leave his mark with the national team. Nevertheless, his talent is unquestionable and he’ll hope his second World Cup appearance is better than his first.
All signs point to Roberto Alvarado being the starter on the right wing. Although he’s not a one-on-one threat, he’s got an educated left foot and Aguirre’s repeatedly praised his ability to cut inside to link-up with other attackers in the final third.
Diego Lainez and former World Cup hero Hirving “Chucky” Lozano have elevated their status with the national team in recent months, featuring in the last three El Tri camps of 2025. They seem to have carved themselves a backup role at the very least.
There was plenty of expectation put on Julián Quiñones when the Colombia-born attacker switched his allegiance to Mexico prior to the 2024 Copa América. He’s failed to live up to the hype for now, but he’s still got every chance to make the World Cup roster, especially if he keeps producing in the Saudi Pro League.
Strikers: Raul Jimenez, Time to Play Hero
Player
Team
Caps
Raul Jiménez
Fulham
123
Santiago Gimenez
AC Milan
46
Armando González
Chivas
1
German Berterame
Monterrey
6
For the first time in his career and entering his fourth World Cup, Raúl Jiménez is poised to spearhead Mexico’s attack next summer. The Fulham striker has resurrected his career with El Tri over the past year, accounting for almost half of the goals Aguirre’s side scored in 2025. He’s been nothing short of sensational for Mexico and the bulk of the attacking burden will be placed on him come the World Cup despite him being 35 when the tournament starts.
AC Milan’s Santiago Gimenez was touted by many to play alongside Jiménez next summer. Aguirre struggled to accommodate the pair in the same XI and Gimenez’s dreadful start of the season and recent injury woes makes it hard to imagine he’ll be anything but a backup next summer. Still, if healthy, the fan-favorite’s place in the roster is more than likely.
Armando González, the breakout star of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 season, has raised his hand to compliment El Tri’s forward line in the World Cup. If he can keep up his level during the next six months, he’s got every chance to play himself into a more prominent role.
Argentina-born striker Germán Berterame completes the forward line. Aguirre values his tireless work rate and his agility in tight spaces, but mostly his versatility given he’s been often deployed as a right winger during his short career with El Tri.
Mexico Projected 2026 World Cup Roster in Full
Player
Position
Team
Caps
Raúl Rangel
GK
Chivas
7
Luis Ángel Malagón
GK
Club América
19
Guillermo Ochoa
GK
AEL Limassol
152
César Montes
CB
Lokomotiv Moscow
64
Johan Vásquez
CB
Genoa
42
Jesús Angulo
CB
Tigres
19
Israel Reyes
RB/CB
Club América
27
Jorge Sánchez
RB
Cruz Azul
54
Jesús Gallardo
LB
Toluca
116
Mateo Chávez
LB
AZ Alkmaar
7
Edson Álvarez
CM/CB
Fenerbahçe
96
Erik Lira
CM/CB
Cruz Azul
19
Marcel Ruiz
CM
Toluca
14
Carlos Rodríguez
CM
Cruz Azul
64
Obed Vargas
CM
Seattle Sounders
2
Gilberto Mora
CM
Tijuana
7
Orbelín Pineda
CM
AEK Athens
89
Roberto Alvarado
RW
Chivas
62
Diego Lainez
RW
Tigres
32
Hirving Lozano
RW/LW
San Diego FC
75
Alexis Vega
LW
Toluca
49
Julián Quiñones
LW
Al Qadsiah
18
Germán Berterame
ST/RW
Monterrey
6
Raúl Jiménez
ST
Fulham
123
Santiago Giménez
ST
AC Milan
46
Armando González
ST
Chivas
1