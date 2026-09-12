Levante vs. Barcelona: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Barcelona are back in La Liga action this Sunday as Hansi Flick’s team travel to Valencia to face Levante.

It has been a stellar start to the season for Barça, who have four wins from four in the league in 2026–27, racking up goals and plaudits along the way.

Last weekend’s demolition job at Valencia matched a 10-year old club record, as Barcelona recorded back-to-back 5–0 away wins in La Liga for the first time since 2016.

Levante are the next team up to try and stop Flick’s superstars. It’s a tall order for the Granotes, even if they did beat Real Betis 5–2 in their only other home match so far this season.

Levante vs. Barcelona Score Prediction

Unstoppable Barça Power on

Barcelona’s lightning attack is likely to be too much for Levante. | Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

When Barcelona play this season, it’s hard to predict any other team winning.

La Blaugrana have been in irresistible form and are looking for a fifth straight win of the new La Liga campaign.

Barça have scored five goals in three of four domestic matches this season (plus once in the Champions League) and the combined firepower of Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and co. is likely to prove overwhelming to Levante.

However, the Valencian club will not be a walkover on their own patch. They have won their last six straight La Liga meetings at home and haven’t lost at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia since February.

Head-to-head domination : Barcelona haven’t lost to Levante since November 2019 and have won six of the last seven meetings in La Liga.

: Barcelona haven’t lost to Levante since November 2019 and have won six of the last seven meetings in La Liga. Rampant Raphinha : Barça’s stand-in center forward has six goals in his first four La Liga games this season—a feat only matched this century by Lionel Messi.

: Barça’s stand-in center forward has six goals in his first four La Liga games this season—a feat only matched this century by Lionel Messi. Goal shy Levante: The hosts have failed to score in three out of four matches in 2026–27.

Prediction: Levante 0–3 Barcelona

Levante Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Mathew Ryan is the man Barça need to beat. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

The hosts come into this one with few squad issues. Only backup goalkeeper Álex Primo (shoulder) and forward Karl Etta Eyong (thigh) are set to sit this one out, giving manager Luís Castro the luxury of naming close to his best team.

34-year-old former Arsenal and Valencia star Mathew Ryan has been La Liga’s busiest keeper so far this season, making 4.3 saves per match. At the other end of the pitch, it’s been hard going. Levante have blanked in three of the four games they’ve played in 2026–27.

Fans are still waiting for a look at new signings including Liverpool prospect Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Petar Ratkov.

Levante predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-3-3): Ryan; Pérez, De La Fuente, Mandi, Sánchez; Bardelli, Rey, Olasagasti; Brugué, Romero; Fernández.

Hansi Flick has options across the pitch.

Eric García has trained this week and is ready to play with a face mask after suffering a broken nose during an accidental collision with Rodri against Valencia. The defender, who has been Flick’s preferred right back this season, was suspended midweek for the Champions League win over Feyenoord.

Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji are the club’s two long-term injury absentees.

The likes of Fermín López, Gerard Martín, Xavi Espart and Anthony Gordon could all be rotated back in after being left out of the lineup on Wednesday night.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Levante (4-2-3-1): J. García; Koundé, Cubarsí, Martín, Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, López, Gordon; Raphinha.

What Time Does Levante vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

Location : Valencia, Spain

: Valencia, Spain Stadium : Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

: Estadio Ciudad de Valencia Date : Sunday, Sep. 13

: Sunday, Sep. 13 Kickoff Time : 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. BST

: 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. BST Referee: Jon Ander González Esteban



How to Watch Levante vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App United Kingdom Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player Canada TSN Premium Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi