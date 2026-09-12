Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Levante: Yamal, Raphinha Chasing Greatness

Barcelona travel to Levante on Sunday as Hansi Flick’s men look to continue a five-star start to the 2026–27 campaign.

So far, it’s five games played, five wins in all competitions for Barça—who have scored five in each of their last three outings and (you guessed it) five in both of their away fixtures this season.

Levante are next up to face La Blaugrana’s attacking might. The Granotes put five past Betis in their last home outing, but that 5–2 win appears something of an anomaly. Luís Castro’s men have largely struggled this season, with just one victory from their first four.

Barcelona will be expected to keep up their unstoppable start away in Valencia this weekend. Here’s how Flick could line up his team for Sunday’s La Liga clash.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Levante

Hansi Flick has options all over the park.

GK: Joan García—García, who made the Yashin Trophy shortlist this week, has kept two clean sheets on the road so far this season.

RB: Jules Koundé—With Eric García still recovering from a broken nose, Koundé is likely to reprise his role at right back.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—The 19-year-old picked up his first yellow card of the season against Valencia in Barça’s last league outing.

CB: Gerard Martín—The academy graduate was rested for the midweek win over Feyenoord and could return to the lineup here.

LB: Xavi Espart—Another who was rotated out for the Champions League, the versatile 19-year-old could come back in for Sunday.

CM: Rodri—The new signing apologized to last week’s opponents Valencia after being caught on camera describing them as “very weak.”

CM: Pedri—With his outing against Feyenoord, Pedri became the second-youngest Barcelona player to make 250 appearances for the club—behind only Lionel Messi, who was 47 days younger than the midfielder when he completed the feat.

RW: Lamine Yamal—The superstar winger has five goals and two assists in his last three games. Levante beware.

AM: Fermín López—Dani Olmo’s presence in the lineup on Wednesday suggests Fermín could be used at the weekend. The 23-year-old bagged two assists and a goal against Valencia last weekend.

LW: Anthony Gordon—Sporting director Deco claimed Gordon’s “intensity” makes him a better fit for Barcelona than his predecessor Marcus Rashford. The former Newcastle star has four assists in as many matches.

ST: Raphinha—Joan Laporta’s relentess pursuit of Julián Alvarez seems somewhat pointless now considering Raphinha’s electric start to the season. Surely there is no better player in world soccer not on this year’s Ballon d’Or shortlist.