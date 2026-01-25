Liam Rosenior Rates Start of Chelsea Tenure Out of 10

Liam Rosenior has won three of his first four games in charge of Chelsea, but thinks the beginning of his tenure only warrants a rating of six out of 10.

Interestingly, the 41-year-old has already overseen games across four different competitions—the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Premier League and Champions League—which means that Sunday’s clash with Crystal Palace is his first league outing on the road.

In charge for 17 days to this point, Rosenior’s seen his side score 10 goals and concede four—a start that he told Sky Sports “could have been worse.”

“I’ll take six,” he mused when asked about a specific rating.

Rosenior Explains Style of Management

Liam Rosenior is shaking things up at Chelsea. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Rosenior’s methods will be viewed as unorthodox by many, but it’s clear that Chelsea’s replacement for Enzo Maresca does not care what the perception of him is outside of the walls of Stamford Bridge.

“For me, I am myself. I’m not afraid to make a fool of myself at times,” he said. “I’m not afraid to have a laugh with the players. I’m also not afraid to demand, to shout at them when it’s needed or to raise my tone. I’ve lost my voice a few times already in the last few days.”

“A few of them [the players] have joked that they’ve never spoken to a manager so much in a short space of time,” he continued, pulling back the curtain of what’s currently going on at Chelsea. “They are probably sick of me already. That’s my way of managing, that won’t change but it doesn’t mean that I’m their best friend.”

Predecessor Maresca was also known for his communication with Chelsea’s players, albeit in a vastly different fashion. The Italian, who appeared to engineer his own exit from the club at the end of 2025 after a very public falling out with the ownership, often pointed to the failings of his players in news conferences—a management route it’s unlikely Rosenior will take based on early indications.

What Rosenior Expects From Talisman Palmer

Cole Palmer continues to be bogged down by a groin injury. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

To help get Rosenior’s feet under the table of big-club management, he’s already having to deal with speculation over his best players. Namely, attacking midfielder Cole Palmer. The club’s No. 10, one of the best in the world in his position, has been linked with a move back to the north of England, amid alleged concerns over him being homesick.

“I’ve had numerous conversations with Cole and he seems very, very happy to be here,” Rosenior proclaimed in his Friday news conference.

“He’s a huge part of our plans in the long term. He’s an outstanding player.

“My job and the club’s job is to get him in a place where he can consistently perform at the level that he wants to... he’s a great kid and he’s an outstanding player, but we have to make sure that we look after him [by managing his workload] in the right way.”

Palmer’s absence against Crystal Palace was a major talking point for Rosenior to address—but what the former Strasbourg manager is focusing on in the meantime is “creating a team” that “enjoy what they do.” If he can achieve that, Rosenior believes anything is possible.

