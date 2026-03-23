Liga MX Superstar Replaces Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal Roster for Mexico, USMNT Friendlies

Superstar striker and two-time Liga MX champion, Paulinho has been selected by Roberto Martínez to represent Portugal in its upcoming March international friendlies against Mexico and the U.S. men’s national team.

Many were left surprised when Paulinho was originally left off the roster by Martínez even after it was confirmed Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo wouldn’t recover from a hamstring injury in time for the March window. But with Rodrigo Mora and Rafael Leão also withdrawing from Portugal’s camp due to injury, Paulinho will get the opportunity to make his 2026 World Cup case.

Portugal released a statement on Sunday night announcing the 33-year-old center forward will join the team’s camp replacing Mora and Leão on Monday, as Martínez’s squad lands on Mexican soil ahead of facing El Tri in the reopening of the Estadio Azteca on Saturday, March 28.

It’s a dream opportunity for Paulinho to impress and make a push to be included in the roster of one of the favorites to win the World Cup—a chance that is by no means just a gift.

Paulinho Deserves Portugal Opportunity

Paulinho has won three Liga MX Golden Boot awards. | IMAGO/Agencia-MexSport

There’s not been a better striker in Mexico since Paulinho joined Toluca from Sporting CP in the summer of 2024. In his three full Liga MX seasons, the Portuguese striker has made the Golden Boot award his own personal distinction.

Paulinho was instrumental to Toluca winning back-to-back Liga MX titles in 2025, and was recognized with the Liga MX Ballon d’Or award as the best player in the league. He has 55 goals in 81 games since joining Los Diablos Rojos, standing out as the greatest European talent to arrive in Mexico’s top flight this decade.

The prolific goalscorer admitted he felt “very happy” upon learning the news he’d been summoned by Martínez on Sunday, though, he also revealed he’d feel happier in the coming hours once he got over the disappointing 1–1 draw Toluca settled for against Pachuca earlier in the day.

After six long years, Paulinho is back representing Portugal. The striker has three caps to his name with the national team, scoring a brace in a friendly against Andorra in his debut before featuring twice off the bench in the UEFA Nations League back in 2020.

Paulinho Following in Footsteps of European Liga MX Legend

André-Pierre Gignac represented France in the 2016 Euros. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

It’s uncommon for European talents to make their way to Liga MX, much less so internationals and even less so internationals for the truly elite national teams in the world. However, it’s not unprecedented, especially for elite strikers it seems.

Paulinho’s spectacular first two years in Mexico have seen him earn comparisons to former France international and Tigres deity André-Pierre Gignac. The French striker joined Tigres in 2015 has since become one of the greatest goalscorers in Liga MX history, winning five league titles in the process.

A year into his career with Tigres, Gignac represented France in the 2016 European championship, collecting an assist in six games. Gignac famously struck the post in stoppage time against Portugal in the final before France eventually endured a heartbreaking home defeat in extra-time.

Paulinho is unquestionably the best striker to land in Mexico’s top flight since Gignac and exactly a decade after the Tigres legend represented France in the Euros, another prolific Liga MX center forward could represent a European powerhouse in a major international tournament, as Paulinho dreams of making his World Cup debut this summer.

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