Wrexham return to Championship action this weekend when they travel to face Lincoln City at Sincil Bank.

The Red Dragons entered the November international break on a high after beating Middlesbrough and drawing with Wolves. They will now look to climb the Championship table during a packed festive fixture schedule.

Phil Parkinson’s side won’t face a team currently in the top 10 in any of their next six matches, with four of those opponents sitting below them in the table. Lincoln are 21st, having lost their last three matches in a row, but have produced some impressive results this season.

Lincoln vs. Wrexham Prediction

Climbing the Table

Lewis O’Brien has been brilliant in the solitary attacking midfield role across the previous two matches. | Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Wrexham hope to make serious progress over the next few weeks as they face teams below them in the Championship. The Red Dragons have developed a reputation for coming good during the winter months and grinding out results during the most demanding period of the season.

This weekend will mark Wrexham’s first trip to Lincoln since they celebrated promotion from League One two years ago with a victory on the final day of the season.

Away Daze: Wrexham have managed just one away win all season, defeating Millwall 3-0 in early September. Three of their five defeats have come on the road, including losses in each of their previous two away matches.

Wrexham have managed just one away win all season, defeating Millwall 3-0 in early September. Three of their five defeats have come on the road, including losses in each of their previous two away matches. Pushing Up: Wrexham have not lost any of their five matches against teams currently below them in the Championship this season (W2 D3). If they are to establish themselves as playoff contenders, they need to keep picking up points against teams in the lower reaches of the division.

Wrexham have not lost any of their five matches against teams currently below them in the Championship this season (W2 D3). If they are to establish themselves as playoff contenders, they need to keep picking up points against teams in the lower reaches of the division. Need a Hero: Wrexham have scored just five goals on the road this season, three of which came in a single match. Only Watford have scored fewer away goals, although Lincoln have conceded more home goals than any other side. The Red Dragons will fancy their chances of finding the net, but they are still dealing with an injury crisis in attack.

Prediction: Lincoln 1–2 Wrexham

Lincoln Predicted Lineup vs. Wrexham

Lincoln could keep their back three defense to combat Wrexham. | FotMob

Lincoln City will have to make at least one change against Wrexham this weekend, with Conor McGrandles suspended. The Imps have switched to a three-man defense in their last two matches and could look to match Wrexham’s tactical setup with the same approach.

Mikkel Ladefoged is one to watch, having scored three goals in just 318 minutes this season, while experienced defender Adam Reach is another key figure in their squad.

Lincoln City predicted lineup (3-4-2-1): Wickens; Elerewe, Jefferies, Bradley; Oyegoke, Konak, Bayliss, Reach; Hackett-Fairchild, Draper, Ladefoged.

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Lincoln

Wrexham are still without several attacking options. | FotMob

Wrexham could stick with the recent formation change that has helped them compensate for a lack of attacking options in recent weeks. Kieffer Moore should lead the line after his recent withdrawal from international duty, with Lewis O’Brien operating in the attacking midfield role.

Danny Imray could be handed a start at right wingback following Issa Kaboré’s withdrawal from the Burkina Faso squad, while Parkinson may opt to retain George Dobson in a three-man midfield.

Wrexham predicted lineup (3-5-1-1): Patterson; Cleworth, Worrall, Doyle; Imray, Whiteman, Dobson, Thomason, Ekomié; O’Brien; Moore.

What Time Does Lincoln vs. Wrexham Kick Off?

Location: Lincoln, England

Lincoln, England Stadium: Sincil Bank

Sincil Bank Date: Saturday, November 21

Saturday, November 21 Kickoff time: 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. GMT

How to Watch Lincoln vs. Wrexham on TV and Live Stream

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