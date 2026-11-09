Ryan Reynolds Makes Exciting Wrexham Prediction After Dramatic Week

Ryan Reynolds is adamant Wrexham's “greatest days are yet to come” after a dramatic week for the Welsh club.

Reynolds and fellow co-owner Rob Mac were in attendance to watch the Red Dragons draw 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, a day after the shock departure of former CEO Michael Williamson.

It has been a remarkable fortnight at the Racecourse Ground. The club was fined by the EFL for fielding two ineligible players, while manager Phil Parkinson publicly questioned the fighting spirit of some members of his squad. Those events were followed by Williamson's departure on Friday.

Despite all the drama, Wrexham produced two of their best performances of the season, beating Middlesbrough 2-0 in midweek before taking a point from Wolves just three days later. It felt like a potential turning point in their season, and Reynolds is confident that even greater days lie ahead for the club, which has risen from the National League to the Championship at remarkable speed.

Ryan Reynolds Makes Exciting Prediction

Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac remain in support of manager Phil Parkinson. | Cody Froggatt/PA Images via Getty Images

Mac and Reynolds reiterated that making the “Wrexham community proud” remained their most important task as custodians of the club when they announced Williamson's departure earlier in the week.

There was renewed optimism on Saturday as Wrexham secured another confidence-boosting result ahead of the packed festive fixture schedule. Parkinson admitted there was an “uplift” throughout the club with the owners in attendance, while acting CEO Shaun Harvey received a standing ovation from sections of the home crowd in another celebratory moment.

Reynolds took to social media after the match to issue a rallying cry of unity following a difficult start to the season. He also promised that the best was yet to come, a feeling embodied by the progress being made on the new $95 million Kop Stand.

“An intense one for @wrexham_afc today,” he wrote on Instagram. “What a show the boys put on. I can’t believe how far along the new Kop stand is. It feels like a living, breathing promise of the greatest days yet to come.

“So much to look forward to … There’s togetherness in the stands and with the boys on the pitch—but more than anything there’s just something about this place. Some of the best days of my life have been spent in this stadium, standing next to @robmac. Today was one of them. Up The Town.”

Wrexham Kop Stand Latest

The work never stops. The Kop continues to rise 📈



🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/Civl9JTg42 — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) November 2, 2026

The new Kop Stand is taking shape at the Racecourse Ground, with the metal framework and roof structure already in place. Wrexham hopes the first seats will be installed before Christmas, providing another huge symbol of progress, although significant work will remain.

Work on the red-brick facade is due to begin this month, with the current estimate suggesting that the majority of the external work will be completed by February. From the outside, the stand should look close to completion by spring, with work on the internal facilities expected to begin in March.

The club recently received approval for an increased capacity of 7,750 fans in the Kop Stand, taking the Racecourse Ground's overall capacity to 18,000 for home matches. The “Premier League-ready” stand will not only prepare Wrexham for a potential promotion to the top flight but also make the stadium fully compliant with UEFA's Category 4 standards, allowing it to host full men's internationals and senior international competition matches.

Wrexham hopes to have the new Kop Stand ready for business by the start of the 2027-28 season. Whether that will be in the Championship or the Premier League remains to be seen.