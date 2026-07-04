Lionel Messi Climbs to Second in All-Time List After Latest World Cup Heroics

Lionel Messi keeps pushing himself to new heights at the 2026 World Cup.

The 39-year-old scored his 20th World Cup goal during Friday night’s enthralling win over Cabo Verde, extending his own record set earlier in the tournament—remarkably, 14 of those have come since turning 35. Messi is currently on a streak of eight successive World Cup matches with a goal. He also became the first player—male or female—to score seven or more goals in two World Cup.

Beyond the confines of the World Cup, Messi’s appearance for Argentina against Cabo Verde was his 203rd for the national team at senior level. That is already an Argentina record that will likely never be touched—Messi is 56 ahead of Javier Mascherano in second place, all-time.

Overall, Messi is now second for senior national team appearances in men’s soccer.

He tied Kuwait forward Bader al-Mutawa on 202 caps by coming off the bench against Jordan during the World Cup group stage. Luka Modrić then also moved onto 202 when he played in Croatia’s round of 32 defeat to Portugal in the last few days.

Messi moved ahead of both on Friday. Long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo is the only man that has played in more senior international soccer matches. His appearance against Croatia was a 232nd for Portugal, a number which will keep growing as long as he’s in the World Cup.

However, 41-year-old Ronaldo is expected to retire from Portugal duty after the tournament, both tipped by his sister to do so and a natural stopping point when his career as a whole is increasingly unlikely to extend beyond 2027. So, his record won’t grow by much more.

Most International Appearances in Men’s Soccer—All-Time

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the world record. | Patrick Smith/FIFA/Getty Images

Player National Team Appearances Years Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 232 2003–present Lionel Messi Argentina 203 2005–present Bader Al Mutawa Kuwait 202 2003–2022 Luka Modrić Croatia 202 2006–present Soh Chin Ann Malaysia 195 1969–1984 Ahmed Kano Oman 193 2003–2019 Hassan Al Haydos Qatar 188 2008–present Ahmed Hassan Egypt 184 1995–2012 Sergio Ramos Spain 180 2005–2021 Andrés Guardado Mexico 180 2005–2024

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Will Messi Beat Cristiano Ronaldo’s Appearances World Record?

If Argentina gets all the way to the final, Messi could add four more matches to his tally. Catching Ronaldo is possible, but it could take a few years of ongoing dedication.

Messi tends to play six or less Argentina matches in years with no major tournament to compete in. There is a Copa América coming up in 2028, but Messi might need to go right up to the 2030 World Cup, by which time he will be due to turn 43. Given that he refused for month to commit even to playing in this summer’s World Cup, it seems unlikely he will stick at it with Argentina until then.

For reference, 10 players in women’s soccer have made more national team appearances than Ronaldo’s current men’s world record. Four have played over 300 and the record, set at 354 in 2010, belongs to former USWNT midfielder and captain Kristine Lilly.

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