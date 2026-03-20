Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Record Chaser Headlines Mexico’s March Roster

Javier Aguirre unveiled the 26-man roster that will represent the Mexico national team in the upcoming international friendlies against Portugal and Belgium, with the return of legendary 40-year-old goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa one of the standout call-ups.

Mexico started the year with victories against Panama, Bolivia and Iceland in friendly matches played outside of regular FIFA international windows, with rosters built exclusively of Liga MX players.

Now, for the first time since November, the crop of Mexican talents playing overseas returns to construct a roster that will take on two European powerhouses in games that will serve to gage where Mexico stand a little over two months before its World Cup debut against South Africa.

An injury crisis that includes important players such as Edson Álvarez, Santiago Giménez, Gilberto Mora, Marcel Ruiz and Luis Malagón significantly compromises El Tri.

In the final audition before Aguirre announces his preliminary World Cup roster, Mexico’s March squad includes a number of surprises and intriguing decisions.

Debuts and Returns: The Surprises in Mexico’s Roster

Álvaro Fidalgo (left) will make his El Tri debut. | Cristina Quicler/AFP/Getty Images

Malagón’s injury all but guaranteed Ochoa would be back with El Tri, and he has a very realistic chance featuring for the first time since 2024 during one of the friendlies. Raúl Rangel is the clear-cut favorite to start in goal come the summer, but it is almost a given at this point that Ochoa will represent Mexico in a sixth World Cup, an unprecedented feat Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are also trying to achieve this summer.

The March international friendlies will witness arguably the most highly-awaited El Tri debut in years, as Spanish born dual-national Álvaro Fidalgo was included in Mexico’s roster for the first time. The Club América legend and three-time Liga MX champion is thriving since joining Real Betis in January, and his addition could significantly bolster Aguirre’s midfield, especially in the aftermath of Ruiz’s injury.

Many where shocked at the inclusion of Pumas center forward Guillermo Martínez on the roster, given he’s started just one of 11 Liga MX games so far this term. Instead of searching for depth in other positions, Aguirre called-up a staggering five natural center forwards, with Martínez joining Raúl Jiménez, Armando González, Germán Berterame and Julián Quiñones.

Finally, as they were for much of the 20th century and early 2000s, Liga MX powerhouse—and current table-toppers—Chivas are back to being the core of El Tri. Five Chivas players are included in the March roster, including former USMNT players Richard Ledezma and Brian Gutiérrez.

The Curious Case of Diego Lainez

Diego Lainez has mysteriously been left out. | Hugo Rivera/Jam Media/Getty Images

Diego Lainez has blossomed into one of the outright best players in Liga MX over the past year, but for the second camp in a row, Aguirre has opted against selecting the Tigres winger, putting his World Cup dreams in serious jeopardy.

Based purely on form, Lainez’s shouldn’t just be included on the list, he should be in serious consideration to be Mexico’s starting right winger this summer. His omission from the roster has many wondering if it’s off-field issues that are keeping him away from El Tri, but it’s all speculation as of now.

Hours after Aguirre unveiled his roster, Lainez was sensational as Tigres pulled off a brilliant comeback in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Following the game, he posted an image of himself in club colors with the caption, “I am happy here.” Some of his Tigres teammates commented below alluding to him deserving to be called up for El Tri, or simply writing: “The best Mexican player by far.”

For a team that lacks difference-making talent, Aguirre’s decision to do without Lainez is a growing mystery. The former wonderkid that helped Mexico’s bid to host the 2026 World Cup finally reached his full potential, yet it’s becoming more and more likely he won’t be on the pitch donning El Tri’s shirt this summer.

Full Mexico National Team Roster for March Friendlies vs. Portugal, Belgium

Goalkeepers

Raúl Rangel—Chivas

Carlos Acevedo—Santos Laguna

Guillermo Ochoa—AEL Limassol

Defenders

Jorge Sánchez—PAOK

Richard Ledezma—Chivas

César Montes—FC Lokomotiv

Israel Reyes—Club América

Johan Vásquez—Genoa

Everardo López—Toluca

Jesús Gallardo—Toluca

Jesús Angulo—Tigres

Midfielders

Erik Lira—Cruz Azul

Denzell Garcia—FC Juárez

Carlos Rodríguez—Cruz Azul

Orbelín Pineda—AEK Athens

Obed Vargas—Atlético Madrid

Álvaro Fidalgo—Real Betis

Erick Sánchez—Club América

Brian Gutiérrez—Chivas

Forwards

Roberto Alvarado—Chivas

Alexis Vega—Toluca

Julián Quiñones—Al Qadsiah

Germán Berterame—Inter Miami

Raúl Jiménez—Fulham

Armando González—Chivas

Guillermo Martínez—Pumas

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC