Lionel Messi’s Full Argentina Record, Every Trophy Won

The entire soccer landscape held its breath on Monday as Lionel Messi officially announced his retirement from international duty after more than two decades of donning Argentina’s shirt.

It was a decision many saw coming in the aftermath of Argentina’s defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, but one that many still refused to accept. Still, in an emotional handwritten letter posted on social media, Messi bid farewell to La Albiceleste, dropping the curtain on a memorable chapter of his unparalleled career.

The reaction to Messi’s Argentina retirement highlights just how much he represents not only in his home country but international soccer as a whole. The little boy from Rosario matured into a dazzling long-haired teenager until he reached immortality deep into his thirties, leaving behind a trail of iconic moments.

It’s the end of an era in international soccer, and with Messi closing the book on his Argentina career, the goals, numbers, legendary moments and trophies paint the picture of a career only at the reach of the greatest player of all time.

Lionel Messi’s Record With Argentina National Team

The music ends. Immortality doesn't. pic.twitter.com/oJsNmLb4tt — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) August 31, 2026

Statistic Messi’s Tally Games Played 207 Games Won 134 Goals 125 Assists 68 Major Trophies Won 3

Messi made his senior Argentina debut in a friendly match against Hungary on Aug. 17, 2005—though he had already donned the Albiceleste shirt before in a game organized exclusively to avoid him getting poached by Spain. His cameo off the bench lasted less than a minute thanks to a stray elbow that caught an opponent in the face resulting in a red card that damped his marquee day.

His first appearance was disappointing, but when it was all said and done, Messi collected 207 caps for Argentina, the most in team history. La Albiceleste won 134 of the games Messi featured in, easily making him the winningest player ever for the national team. To put this into context, only four other players in Argentina’s history have collected more caps than Messi has wins with the national team.

In 2016 he overtook Gabriel Batistuta as the nation’s all-time leading goalscorer with that gem of a free-kick against the USMNT in the Copa América. He’d go on to pad his own record and finished his career with 125 international goals, 70 more than Batistuta behind. Unsurprisingly, he also leads the way with 68 assists.

No player in history has more World Cup appearances than Messi’s six, and in his final game ever for Argentina, he became the first player in international soccer folklore to captain his team to three World Cup finals. What he achieved in the most prestigious tournament in the sport is simply outrageous.

But what matters most and what Messi so desperately desired was to keep packing Argentina’s trophy case to enhance its resumé as one of the greatest national teams ever. It certainly took a while and the road towards glory was bruising, but in the end, Messi completed his mission.

Every Trophy Lionel Messi Won With Argentina

Lionel Messi won the biggest trophy of them all with Argentina. | Gustavo Pagano/Getty Images

Tournament Titles Won Year’s Won World Cup 1 2022 Copa América 2 2021, 2024

It took Messi more than a decade-and-a-half, in which he lost four major international finals and temporarily retired due to the heartbreak, but the resilient superstar finally reached the promised land and lifted three major international trophies with Argentina, including the biggest one of them all.

Messi’s quest to win an international trophy ended when Argentina defeated Brazil in its Maracaná fortress to win the 2021 Copa América. In his fourth final appearance of the tournament, Messi finally ended his own and Argentina’s 28-year trophy drought. That win changed the trajectory of his career with La Albiceleste.

A year later came the crowning moment of his career. Tasked with ending Argentina’s 36-year wait for a third star on the crest, Messi delivered an inspired performance in Qatar, full of magical, iconic and immortal moments that ended with him lifting the 2022 World Cup. Diego Maradona’s heir became his equal, and Messi finally got his hands on the trophy he wanted the most, completing soccer in the process.

Argentina then became back-to-back continental champions when it won the 2024 Copa América. Messi won three major international titles in the span of four summers, the most successful period in Argentina’s history. His trophy lift at the Hard Rock Stadium would be the last of his international career.

Aside from his three major trophies, Messi also won it all at the youth level, winning the U–20 World Cup in 2007 and a gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He also won the 2022 Finalissima against Italy at Wembley Stadium, a bout between the South American and European champions.

Every Argentina Record Lionel Messi Owns

20 years ago, Lionel Messi had the world at his feet.



Year after year, the world watched his dazzling ability to keep the ball glued to his F50s.



And he gave it reasons to keep on watching. pic.twitter.com/ZdQOL7RoMT — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) August 31, 2026

Argentina’s all-time leading goalscorer

Argentina’s all-time assist leader

Most capped player in Argentina history

All-time leader in wins

Most appearances as Argentina captain

Most final appearances in Argentina history

Most goals against different opponents

Most hat tricks in Argentina history

Most goals in a single game

Most international goals in a single calendar year

Most World Cup appearances

Most World Cup games played

Most assists in World Cup history

Most wins in World Cup history

All-time leading scorer in Conmebol World Cup qualifiers history

Copa América all-time leading goalscorer

Argentina’s World Cup leading goalscorer

Winningest player in World Cup history

Longest Argentina career of all time