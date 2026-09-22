Lionel Messi’s Last Argentina Jersey: Unseen Side of Stunning Kit Leaked

Argentina’s soccer federation are intent on making Lionel Messi’s last appearance for the national team an occasion befitting his legacy as the country’s greatest ever player.

There will be a special tribute pregame and an emotional wrap-up to delay the inevitable for as long as possible. During the match, Messi will be wearing one last brand new jersey.

The adidas athlete teased this new strip and a special pair of boots, showing off a bold design with only three stripes, one central white pillar sandwiched by the sky blue of the Albiceleste. Messi only showed off the back of his shirt, with the golden lettering of his name and No. 10 on an embossed shadow of the sun from Argentina’s national flag.

Fans will have to wait until Tuesday, Oct. 6 to see Messi in the new spread, but the front of the shirt has already been leaked. The sun’s shadow is there as well but, intriguingly, the adidas stripes have been replaced by Messi’s official logo.

Key Details of Lionel Messi’s Final Argentina Match

Lionel Messi’s celebration has become a regular sight over the years. | Carmen Mandato/FIFA/Getty Images

Location : Buenos Aires

: Buenos Aires Stadium : Monumental

: Monumental Opponent : Benin

: Benin Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6

Messi will not be involved in Argentina’s first two fixtures of the international break. The beaten World Cup finalists have an eclectic set of opponents for these fall friendlies, beginning with Bolivia on Wednesday, Sept. 30. This is a tactical choice.

Argentina has never lost on home soil to these particular South American rivals. In fact, Bolivia has only avoided defeat in three of their trips across the southern border and were resoundingly thumped during World Cup qualifying.

Lionel Scaloni, who is inching toward an international exit of his own, will then lead Argentina against Burkina Faso on Saturday, Oct. 3 before the big one against Benin.

The modest African nation serve as a curious opponent for Messi’s final fixture. The side led by long-term German coach Gernot Rohr was not at the World Cup (and has never been to one) but did make it to the round of 16 of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, forcing Mohamed Salah’s Egypt to extra time.

Every Lionel Messi Argentina Jersey

Messi has led Argentina into 13 different international tournaments since he first broke through at the 2006 World Cup. Each has come with a slightly tweaked design, although his farewell jersey will be the first with just three fat stripes down his shirt. It may soon be stained with tears as well.

“It was a decision that hurt, and still hurts, to my core,” he wrote last month, “but I understand that it’s the right time. I swear that I always gave my all, not just in the last few years when we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and gave everything for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you proud to be Argentinian through football.

“There’s not much time left, and chapters are closing, and this is one that hurts me deeply. I love, loved, and will always love being on the national team.”