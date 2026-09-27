Will Lionel Messi Play for Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew?

Despite being called up by Argentina for the September-October international break, Lionel Messi is still expected to feature for Inter Miami when they take on the Columbus Crew on Sunday.

The Herons have become accustomed to getting by without Messi during international windows. While domestic action is put on pause throughout Europe, MLS trudges along no matter how many players are busy on international duty.

Messi is typically one of the big names missing, but he officially retired from international soccer following the 2026 World Cup. After 207 appearances, 125 goals, two Copa América titles and one World Cup triumph, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner hung up his boots for La Albiceleste.

He is still scheduled to play a farewell match for Argentina on Oct. 6 against Benin, hence his call-up this fall, but until that emotional day, Messi is sticking with the Herons.

The captain will look to continue his scintillating form on Sunday evening. Messi has recorded at least one goal contribution in his last nine-consecutive matches for Inter Miami, tallying a total of nine goals and five assists in that span. He leads the MLS Golden Boot race with 20 goals thus far.

Inter Miami Missing Key Faces for Columbus Bout

Germán Berterame is on international duty with Mexico. | Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Inter Miami can call on Messi against the Columbus Crew, but they will still be without several crucial players who are representing their respective countries during the three-week window.

Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair is with Canada, while striker Germán Berterame is representing Mexico. Paraguay enlisted the services of midfielder Matías Galarza, and Ecuador called up Fricio Caicedo. Alexander Shaw is also unavailable, playing for the U.S. U-19 side.

The reigning MLS Cup winners will also be without Telasco Segovia and Mateo Silvetti. The two players are expected to miss the clash due to injury.

Inter Miami Desperate to Get Back to Winning Ways

Lionel Messi is trying to drag Inter Miami back up the standings. | Rich Storry/Getty Images

Missing faces or not, Inter Miami cannot afford to keep up their current run of form in MLS. The Herons are on a four-game winless run, stretching back to the first week of September.

Messi and Co. settled for draws with Atlanta United, Chicago Fire, Nashville SC and San Diego FC. So many dropped points eliminated any remaining hope of a Supporters’ Shield title for the South Florida outfit.

Inter Miami now sit third in the Eastern Conference standings, trailing first-place Nashville by 14 points. They also only have a four-point cushion to the Fire in fifth place.

A win against the Crew would finally bring three points back to Nu Stadium, while also giving the team a much-needed confidence boost. The good news for the Herons is that Columbus are stuck in 14th place of the Eastern Conference with just two wins in their last eight league matches.