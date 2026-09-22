When is Lionel Messi’s Final Argentina Game?

The first international window of the 2026–27 season will witness a historic moment when Lionel Messi steps on the pitch to play his final match with the Argentina national team.

The soccer world came to a collective halt when Messi announced his international retirement with an emotional letter posted on social media in late August.

After more than two decades, iconic performances, goals, trophies and countless memorable moments, Argentina’s record player dropped the curtain on one of the most successful eras in the country’s history.

For some weeks, Argentina’s heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final became more painful given many believed that was Messi’s last dance with La Albiceleste. However, the Argentina Football Association (AFA) got to work and organized a match that will allow adoring fans to savor Messi’s 208th and final international appearance.

And of course, Messi’s Argentina farewell had to take place on home soil.

Lionel Messi’s Final Argentina Match: Full Details

Lionel Messi will bid farewell in Buenos Aires. | Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images

Location : Buenos Aires

: Buenos Aires Stadium : Estadio Monumental

: Estadio Monumental Opponent : Benin

: Benin Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6

Oct. 6, 2026 will go in the history books as the date when Messi plays his final match donning La Albiceleste’s No. 10 shirt. The three-time World Cup champion will take on Benin in his last international appearance.

“We’ve decided to invite the best player in the world,” AFA president Claudio Tapia said when the match was announced. “The icon of our national team, our captain Lionel Messi, so that he can receive the goodbye he truly deserves on Oct. 6, here, in Argentina.”

Argentina’s fortress in Buenos Aires, River Plate’s Estadio Monumental, will host Messi’s farewell. The stadium holds a capacity of over 85,000 fans, but the demand for tickets is expected to exceed the millions. Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 22 and prices will vary from $59 to $317, AFA announced.

Messi and adidas also unveiled the brand new special Albiceleste jersey he’ll wear in his final match. The special design features Messi’s logo instead of adidas’s usual crest, along with only three Albiceleste stripes on a white central base. His name and iconic No. 10 is in gold lettering over Argentina’s rising sun.

There was a call for all members of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup winning squad to attend the match. Celebratory tributes will take place before the match starts and there will be a final farewell ceremony with Messi on the pitch following the conclusion of the game.

When Will Lionel Messi Play Next?

Messi has business to handle with Intere Miami. | Richard Nichols/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Argentina will play two international friendlies against Bolivia and Burkina Faso prior to the clash against Benin. However, Messi won’t be part of Lionel Scaloni’s squad in the opening two friendlies and will travel to his home country exclusively for his farewell match vs. Benin.

But Messi is expected to be on the pitch one last time before his emotional last dance. The living legend will look to make it four straight games with a goal when Inter Miami visit Columbus Crew on Sept. 27, as MLS action doesn’t stop until after the first week of the international break.

The Herons currently sit third in the Eastern Conference standings with the regular season entering its final month of action. The fight for playoff seeding is heating up as Messi and Co. enter the climax of their MLS Cup title defense on the other side of his emotional Argentina goodbye.