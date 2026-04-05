Lionel Messi Stamps His Name on Inter Miami’s Nu Stadium

Lionel Messi needed less than 10 minutes to make himself comfortable in his new home.

Inter Miami debuted their permanent venue, Nu Stadium, on Saturday against Austin FC, drawing 2–2. Although the Austin side scored first, with Guilherme Biro’s header off a corner kick in the sixth minute, Messi became the first Inter Miami player to score in Nu Stadium.

The 38-year-old Argentine superstar had a header goal in the ninth minute off a cross from Ian Fray, stamping his name on the stadium for not the first, but rather, the second time. Nu Stadium unveiled a tribute to Messi—the “Leo Messi Stand”—earlier this week, making him the first athlete regularly playing at his home stadium to have a stand named in his honor.

Upon Messi’s goal, roars of excitement echoed throughout the 26,700-seat arena, while clouds of pink smoke coated the pink and grey chairs.

It was ALWAYS going to be him. 💥



Leo Messi scores Miami's first goal at Nu Stadium and pulls the hosts level! pic.twitter.com/p1mDk5NQk2 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 5, 2026

Is Nu Stadium Messi’s Last Home Stadium?

Lionel Messi is in the twilight on his legendary career. | Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Nu Stadium is the fourth professional club stadium that Messi has called home, and it will likely be his last.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner signed a three-year contract extension with Miami last October, extending his stay in South Florida into 2028. Assuming he stays for the full length, the soccer legend will be 41 by the time the contract expires.

The former FC Barcelona star first called the famous Camp Nou home for 17 years (2004–21). He then joined Paris Saint-Germain for two seasons (2021–22, 2022–23), calling Parc des Prince his home prior to his arrival in Florida and MLS in 2023.

Until Saturday, Inter Miami played their home games at a 21,500-seat, temporary facility in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. called Chase Stadium. After six seasons away, the Herons are now in Miami proper—in the heart of the city, with the Nu Stadium a part of Miami Freedom Park and directly next to the Miami International Airport.

Nu Stadium—which English soccer legend and Miami co-owner David Beckham broke ground on in 2023—marks the 22nd soccer-specific stadium in the league. It is a symbol of the growing importance of the sport in the U.S., which is due in large to Beckham’s steadfastness since his days in 2007 with LA Galaxy as well as the arrival of Messi.

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