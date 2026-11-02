Lisandro Martinez ‘Summoned’ for Crunch Talks Over Man Utd Future

Manchester United center back Lisandro Martínez is expected to meet with club officials in the near future to discuss his recent conduct and his future at the club, a report has revealed.

A rant against technical director Jason Wilcox following United’s 2–0 defeat to Atlético Madrid on Oct. 13 started a miserable few weeks for Martínez, who was sent off in Saturday’s 2–0 defeat to Chelsea for a needless foul. Manager Michael Carrick did not even look at the Argentine as he trudged off the pitch.

The controversy comes at a fascinating time for Martínez, whose contract runs up to the end of the current campaign but includes the option for an automatic 12-month extension.

According to Fabrizio Romano, November will bring talks between Martínez and United as they seek to reach an agreement over his future.

Alongside his expiring contract, Martínez’s recent attitude and performances are also expected to be discussed in a wide-reaching conversation that should offer some clarity moving forward.

What Does the Future Hold for Martínez?

Martínez’s contract is winding down. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

From his tirade against Wilcox and the club’s recruitment, it is clear that Martínez is not best-pleased with life at Old Trafford these days. Following his red card against Chelsea, that feeling may well be mutual.

As Martínez approaches the final six months of his contract, it is United who have all the power—temporarily, at least. He can refuse to sign an extension, but the Red Devils still have the ability to trigger their extension clause to avoid losing a player who, despite recent events, remains one of the more valuable assets in the squad.

United are not scared to decline to trigger these clauses, most recently doing so to rid themselves of Jadon Sancho’s contract, but the circumstances were different. While Sancho was on a vicious downward spiral, Martínez remains a first-team regular with genuine appeal across the continent. Reports state some of La Liga’s top sides are watching Martínez closely.

As a result, triggering their contract option appears likely, but beyond that is much more uncertain.

Given the recent issues between club and player, and the well-known fact that the Red Devils are already planning a defensive rebuild in 2027, it is hard to see Martínez continuing at Old Trafford beyond this season. United will be keen to thrash out a sale—even one that would inevitably be below market value.

Another question that needs answering is whether United get the wheels rolling early. It seems entirely feasible that Martínez could be sold in January, although that would leave United perilously light in defense without an immediate replacement.

Matthijs de Ligt is still finding his feet after a lengthy spell out injured, leaving Harry Maguire alongside 20-year-olds Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven as options at the back. Losing Martínez in January would, clearly, be less than ideal.

Much will be dictated by the nature of the impending meeting between Martínez and United. If the two parties can find a way to move forward, the final decision may well be delayed until the end of the season.