Jadon Sancho ‘Finalizing’ Surprise Next Move After Getafe Offer

Jadon Sancho is reported to have turned down the option to sign for La Liga outfit Getafe, with a move to Saudi Arabia seemingly emerging as his priority.

Having been released by Manchester United in the summer after two underwhelming seasons out on loan with Chelsea and Aston Villa, Sancho received an offer from Getafe last week worth just 4% of what he was earning at Old Trafford.

According to MARCA, Sancho is still holding out for more money. The report claims he is asking for €3 million ($3.3 million) annually, which is seven-and-a-half times more than Getafe were prepared to pay. As a result, the deal has fallen through and is considered dead.

In search of those funds, Sancho is said to have received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, and his representatives are now in talks over a switch to the Middle East. No specific team is mentioned.

Because he is currently out of contract, Sancho is free to sign with any team outside the transfer window, although some leagues do enforce restrictions as to when players can be registered.

Sancho ‘Offered’ Lifeline in English Soccer

Sancho last played for Aston Villa. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Sancho has been forced to keep himself fit away from a club ever since his departure from United this summer, but his agents continue to work on finding a new home for the 26-year-old.

talkSPORT state Sancho has even been offered to West Ham United in the Championship, with a handful of other English clubs alerted to his availability on a free transfer. Whether any will take up the offer is an entirely different question.

Earlier reports insisted Sancho recognizes the benefits of playing outside of England after five tough years at United, where he remained under an intense spotlight even during his loans with Chelsea and Villa.

Moving overseas has never been a concern for Sancho, who swapped Manchester City’s academy for Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and returned to the Bundesliga side on loan in January 2024. A similar switch would not bring the same sort of pressure that he faced playing in England.

At only 26 years old, Sancho still has plenty of time to rebuild his career. While matching the hysteria that surrounded him when he joined United in 2021 is likely to be impossible, he will hope to find a stable landing spot in which he can prove he still has something to offer at a high level.