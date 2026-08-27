Liverpool ‘Agree’ Bradley Barcola Transfer Fee Compromise With PSG

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly struck an “agreement in principle” for the exceedingly expensive Bradley Barcola.

The France international has been one of the major rolling transfer sagas of the summer following his snub of a new PSG contract after helping France finish fourth at the World Cup. Never one to be financially outmuscled, the defending European champions responded to Liverpool’s interest with an eye-watering price tag of $197.1 million (£145 million).

That would have made Barcola the most expensive recruit in Premier League history, shattering the record Liverpool set just last season when painfully prying Alexander Isak away from Newcastle United for $170 million (£125 million at the time of the agreement).

The Reds had initially baulked at PSG’s valuation with both parties seemingly entrenched in their own positions over recent weeks. However, The Athletic claim that a compromise has been struck. Liverpool are thought to have agreed to a total package of $163.1 million (£120 million), with $135.9 million (£100 million) guaranteed.

As the final details have not yet been established between the clubs, who are still waiting for signatures on both sides of the deal, it’s not yet clear how achievable those add-ons will be. Nevertheless, Barcola still represents one of the costliest recruits in the history of the sport.

Where Bradley Barcola Would Rank Among Most Expensive Transfers Ever

Bradley Barcola had also been linked with Arsenal. | Steve Bardens/AMA/Getty Images

Despite not being first choice for PSG, Barcola stands to elbow his way into the historical financial landscape of the sport. Should Liverpool end up paying his full fee, the 23-year-old would swiftly become the fifth most expensive player of all time.

As well as his new teammate Isak, Barcola would find himself behind the chaos caused in the summer of 2017. Stung by a failure to win Ligue 1, PSG changed the transfer market forever with the record-shattering $263 million acquisition of Neymar Jr. from Barcelona, more than doubling the previous high watermark set by Paul Pogba’s $117 million move to Manchester United the previous year. That same summer, PSG brought Kylian Mbappé in on loan from Monaco before making his arrival permanent 12 months later with the second most expensive deal of all time.

To compensate for the departure of Neymar, Barcelona splurged on Ousmane Dembélé. The issue was that Borussia Dortmund knew the Catalans had a bank full of cash and managed to squeeze an agreement worth potentially as much as $175 million out of Barça.

Most Expensive Transfers of All Time

Rank / Player Transfer (Year) Fee 1. Neymar Barcelona to PSG (2017) $263 million 2. Kylian Mbappé Monaco to PSG (2018) $213 million 3. Ousmane Dembélé Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona (2017) $175 million 4. Alexander Isak Newcastle to Liverpool (2025) $170 million 5. Bradley Barcola PSG to Liverpool (2026) $163 million

Data via Transfermarkt. Barcola’s fee at reported value, all add-ons included. € converted to $ at time of transfer. Correct as of Aug. 27, 2026.

In the Premier League-specific sphere, Isak is the only player who can surpass Barcola’s total valuation. Already this summer, Morgan Rogers and Elliot Anderson have both exceeded $150 million while Liverpool’s other costly recruit from last year, Florian Wirtz, didn’t exactly come cheap.

While it’s far too soon to judge the English duo, Isak and Wirtz have thus far failed to live up to their lofty transfer fees. Liverpool’s German playmaker has come closest to a hint at anything other than a gross overspend yet Isak’s pitiful return of four goals during his first injury-riddled season at Anfield offers a worrying portent for Barcola. On the positive side, the bar has not been set high.

Most Expensive Transfers in Premier League History

Rank / Player Transfer (Year) Fee 1. Alexander Isak Newcastle to Liverpool (2025) $170 million 2. Bradley Barcola PSG to Liverpool (2026) $163 million 3. Morgan Rogers Aston Villa to Chelsea (2026) $157 million 4. Elliot Anderson Nottingham Forest to Man City (2026) $154 million 5. Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool (2025) $141 million

Data via Transfermarkt. Barcola’s fee at reported value, all add-ons included. € converted to $ at time of transfer. Correct as of Aug. 27, 2026.