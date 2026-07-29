Is Bradley Barcola Really Worth Astonishing $193 Million Transfer Fee?

As transfer fees rise exponentially, it’s little surprise to see Paris Saint-Germain value their coveted forward Bradley Barcola so highly.

The European champions are reluctant to sell the 23-year-old, who has delighted across his time in Paris, and have demanded a staggering $193 million (€169.2 million, £145.1 million) for his signature to ward off potential suitors.

Naturally, Barcola has a growing list of admirers amid his uncertain future, but it’s Liverpool who lead the race, with Arsenal trailing slightly behind. After two particularly impressive campaigns for the Frenchman, both of which yielded the Champions League title, it’s clear to see why the Premier League behemoths are so keen.

Careful consideration is required given Barcola’s eye-watering valuation, especially with both clubs having splashed masses last summer to overhaul their rosters.

But would signing Barcola for nearly $200 million be smart business?

The Reason Behind Extraordinary Barcola Price

Barcola has been on fire over recent seasons. | CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

Should Barcola move for his reported price tag, then he would become the third-most expensive transfer of all time. Only Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, both of whom were joining PSG rather than leaving, surpass the mooted fee.

However, if we ignore the finances involved for one second, it’s obvious why suitors are so intrigued by Barcola.

The numbers speak for themselves. Fifty goal involvements across the last two campaigns stand particularly proud on his résumé, as do the 12 trophies amassed during a three-season stint in France’s capital.

Barcola’s versatility also appeals; the 28-cap France international is comfortable operating off either wing. On the left, he can jink inside onto his preferred right boot and deploy himself as an inside forward. On the right, searing speed allows him to reach the byline in the blink of an eye.

That pace is arguably Barcola’s greatest asset, ensuring he can glide by opposition fullbacks from a standing start. He also thrives in tighter spaces, frequently showcasing his close control and gazelle-like agility to engineer space in and around the box.

While there remains a rawness to his game, the talent is blatant. At 23, he’s only likely to improve further, potentially reaching an even loftier ceiling.

Can Liverpool, Arsenal Afford Barcola?

Mikel Arteta (L) and Andoni Iraola (R) both want Barcola in their rosters. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images)

Well, while Liverpool and Arsenal could technically sanction a deal at his current valuation, they simply won’t. The former are unlikely to break their transfer record for a third time in the space of a year, while a sizable spend last summer means the Gunners must watch their wallet.

PSG will have to reduce Barcola’s price tag to facilitate an exit. He’s reportedly rejected the opportunity to sign a fresh contract with the club, which certainly weakens their position in negotiations. His current deal expires in 2028.

Sensing an opportunity, Liverpool have reportedly launched an initial offer of around $133 million (£100 million), and are unwilling to go much above that price point. As uncertainty over Barcola’s future intensifies, PSG might be unable to get top dollar.

Is Barcola Worth Record-Breaking Fee?

Barcola is excellent… but that doesn’t mean he’s worth nearly $200 million. | Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Barcola is undeniably gifted, but does he merit such a sum? Absolutely not.

Few players are genuinely worthy of such a fee—although perhaps several of his PSG teammates are—and the inconsistencies in Barcola’s game make a record-breaking transfer simply too risky.

There are major concerns over the reliability of his finishing. PSG’s fluid, offense-first system helped him to 13 goals last season, but Barcola still missed 10 big chances in the Champions League—only two players spurning more. In Ligue 1, that number hit 15, only surpassed by three players.

A conversion rate of just 8% in France’s first division is worrying. If you’re splashing a nine-sum figure, the player signed must be the finished article.

Of course, there is also the unknown of how Barcola will react to soccer outside of his homeland. If he does join a Premier League team, how will his talent transfer to a more physical and intense competition? Many talented wide men have come up short previously.

Should PSG lower their valuation, then a blockbuster transfer is more palatable. Right now, however, $193 million is far too much for Barcola.

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