Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Premier League champions Liverpool welcome their unsuccessful title challengers Arsenal to Anfield on Sunday afternoon.
The Reds secured their second Premier League crown on home soil against north London opposition two weekends ago, beating Tottenham Hotspur 5–1 to guarantee top spot. Arsenal, who were their challengers for the bulk of the campaign, will give Arne Slot's side a painful guard of honour on Merseyside.
Liverpool were understandably a touch lethargic during their disappointing 3–1 defeat to Chelsea last weekend and will be aiming to return to winning ways on Sunday. While the result is immaterial, they will be keen to pile more misery on Arsenal.
The Gunners suffered further heartbreak at the end of a demoralising season as they missed out on the Champions League final on Wednesday night. Beaten by Paris Saint-Germain in their semifinal second leg, it's another season without major silverware for Mikel Arteta and his players, who are yet to secure their place in Europe's premier competition next season.
The capital side will be playing for pride at Anfield but will also be eager to book their place in the Premier League's top five as swiftly as possible to avoid any unwanted nerves.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to a high-profile encounter.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Arsenal Kick-Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Sunday, May 11
- Kick-off Time: 16:30 BST / 11:30 ET / 08:30 PT
- Referee: Anthony Taylor
- VAR: Paul Tierney
Liverpool vs. Arsenal Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Liverpool: 1 win
- Arsenal: 1 win
- Draws: 3
- Last meeting: Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool (27 October, 2024) - Premier League
Current Form (all competitions)
Liverpool
Arsenal
Chelsea 3–1 Liverpool – 04/05/25
PSG 2–1 Arsenal – 07/05/25
Liverpool 5–1 Tottenham – 27/04/25
Arsenal 1–2 Bournemouth – 03/05/25
Leicester 0–1 Liverpool – 20/04/25
Arsenal 0–1 PSG – 29/04/25
Liverpool 2–1 West Ham – 13/04/25
Arsenal 2–2 Crystal Palace – 23/04/25
Fulham 3–2 Liverpool – 06/04/25
Ipswich 0–4 Arsenal – 20/04/25
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Arsenal on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, Telemundo
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico
Liverpool Team News
Trent Alexander-Arnold has now confirmed his decision to leave Liverpool as an expected Real Madrid moves closer and he will feature in his penultimate match at Anfield. The right back should get a good reception from the home supporters but any reaction will come from the bench, with Slot revealing Conor Bradley is likely to start against the Gunners.
The Dutchman made six changes against Chelsea last weekend, even fielding an entirely new midfield at Stamford Bridge, but should return to a more familiar starting XI at Anfield. Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Ibrahima Konaté, Andy Robertson and Luis Díaz should all come back in.
Joe Gomez remains Liverpool's only absentee as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Díaz.
Arsenal Team News
Jorginho and Riccardo Calafiori returned to Arsenal's matchday squad against PSG midweek and the latter even earned some minutes from the bench. However, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus remain sidelined.
With the Premier League their only interest between now and the end of the season, Arteta should name his strongest lineup on Sunday. That means the same XI that faced PSG could start again, although Ben White may come in for Jurriën Timber at right back.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Ødegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli.
Liverpool vs. Arsenal Score Prediction
Despite having already wrapped up the title, Liverpool will be desperate to get back to winning ways against Arsenal at Anfield. The home supporters will embrace the party atmosphere but will expect a much stronger performance than against Chelsea. Their wish is likely to come true given Slot should name his strongest XI.
Arsenal, still hurting from their European exit, will want to upset the party and certainly have the ability to do exactly that. They have only lost once in their last six competitive meetings with the Reds and can punish any sloppiness in the Liverpool ranks.
However, with several extra days of rest under their belt and ultimate freedom to strut their stuff, Liverpool should sneak a win.