Liverpool Suffer Dominik Szoboszlai Injury Scare As Reds Brace for Hungary Star’s Early Return

The sight of midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai limping off in the late stages of Hungary’s 1–0 win over Georgia on Friday set off alarm bells back at Liverpool, but manager Marco Rossi suggested there is nothing to worry about.

Szoboszlai, his country’s star player, rarely fails to complete 90 minutes for Hungary. His substitution on Friday was just the fourth time in the last 39 international matches that the indefatigable midfielder has not made it to the final whistle.

As a result, his early exit prompted questions after the final whistle, but Rossi did his best to play down any concerns.

“He was cramping and very tired at the end,” Rossi explained. “He made huge sprints, I don’t know how fast he was, but he was very fast.

“We decided to play him as a number six for the first time. By the way, Dominik is capable of playing excellently in practically every attacking midfield position. In fact, even as a right back, although we won’t have anything to do with that.”

Hungary still has one final fixture this week, against Ukraine on Monday. Szoboszlai is expected to feature, but another of the team’s big names could be set for an early return to Liverpool.

Liverpool Awaiting Milos Kerkez Decision

Milos Kerkez (right) must serve a suspension. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Szoboszlai may get little rest for his country, but left back Milos Kerkez will play no part in the Ukraine game.

Kerkez is due to serve a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation, with a caution against Georgia his second of this international window.

Liverpool will now await a final decision from Rossi and Hungary officials over Kerkez’s involvement with the team. He could be sent back to Anfield early but this has not yet been confirmed.

Some extra rest would be well-received by Kerkez and Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola, who is preparing for the biggest game of his tenure to date. Manchester City are due at Anfield on Oct. 11 and will look to extend their perfect start to the season amid the backdrop of uncertainty sparked by the club’s guilty verdict.

Liverpool are unbeaten in competitive action under Iraola and have shown significant improvement in recent weeks after opening the season with two frustrating draws. Four wins and a draw from their last five outings will give Iraola plenty of confidence heading into the game, although much could depend on the fitness of striker Alexander Isak after he returned from Sweden duty with an injury.