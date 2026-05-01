Liverpool Injuries: Every Player Ruled Out for Huge Man Utd Clash

Arne Slot confirmed that Mohamed Salah would miss Sunday’s derby against Manchester United while leaving the door open for Alisson’s potential involvement, which is deemed to be “very close.”

Liverpool are well-placed in the race for Champions League qualification, boasting an eight-point advantage over sixth-place heading into the 35th weekend of a 38-game season. However, any chance to bloody the nose of Manchester United is one which their Merseyside rivals rarely pass up.

Jürgen Klopp once described this historic rivalry as “the salt in the soup.” Liverpool will be without their most explosive ingredient in this fixture’s history but Salah may not be joined on the sidelines by Alisson.

The burly shot-stopper has been out of action since the middle of March with yet another hamstring injury. Despite not quite being up to speed, Slot was optimistic for his goalkeeper. “Ali has not trained with us yet. He is very close to training with us,” the Dutch boss revealed.

“I have to hear today from the medical staff if he is able to train with us today, tomorrow or the start of next week. He’s very close.”

However, Slot added: “We never want to take a risk with a player.” There are several other key figures who definitely won’t be risked this weekend.

Giorgi Mamardashvili

Giorgi Mamardashvili is the latest to be struck by Liverpool’s injury curse. | Paul ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Injury: Knee

Knee Possible Return Date: May 9 (vs. Chelsea)

Alisson’s potential absence has been compounded by the blow to the knee Giorgi Mamardashvili sustained against Everton earlier this month. The deep gash inflicted upon the Georgian in the act of conceding a goal is set to rule him out until at least next weekend.

If Alisson remains unavailable, that would force third-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman into another appearance at Old Trafford. Considering his impressive showing against Crystal Palace last weekend, that may not be such a disastrous outcome.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is set to return from injury before the end of the season. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Injury: Hamstring

Hamstring Possible Return Date: May 17 (vs. Aston Villa)

“We expect him to be back for the final part of the season,” Slot confirmed after news of Salah’s latest diagnosis emerged, “but not for Sunday.”

That the Egyptian King is available at all is a major bonus considering he was initially expected to miss a full month of action with a hamstring issue sustained against Palace.

“In all ways it is a big relief that his injury is minor so he is able to play for us and at the World Cup,” Slot noted. “If ever there was a player that deserves a big sendoff, it is definitely Mo.”

Wataru Endo

Wataru Endo suffered a significant injury. | ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images

Injury: Ankle

Ankle Possible Return Date: May 24 (vs. Brentford)

At the start of April, Wataru Endō effectively brought a premature conclusion to his season. “The ligament is completely gone,” he worryingly revealed when describing the shocking severity of his ankle injury.

However, Slot has subsequently offered hope of a swift return for the Japan international ahead of a crucial World Cup. “We are hoping for him to be back at the end of the season,” the Liverpool boss predicted.

Giovanni Leoni

Leoni’s Liverpool teammates pledged their support. | James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Injury: Knee

Knee Possible Return Date: August 2026

How unlucky can you get? Giovanni Leoni’s Liverpool career was less than 80 minutes old before it was brought to a screeching halt back in September. As it would transpire, Leoni’s ACL tear would set the tone for a season of injury strife on Merseyside.

Leoni’s campaign was concluded on that autumn night against Southampton and it remains to be seen when he will get back on the pitch. There is hope for his recovery to coincide with the start of the 2026–27 campaign although Slot will be taking no risks with the misfortunate 19-year-old.

Hugo Ekitike

Hugo Ekitiké is facing a long time out. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Injury: Achilles

Achilles Possible Return Date: 2027

Hugo Ekitiké heard the snap as he hit the ground. One misplaced step against Paris Saint-Germain proved to be the end of his season and World Cup aspirations all in dizzying succession.

The loose timeline for the sidelined France striker is at some point in 2027, yet Slot was in no mood for predictions. “Experts will tell you this will take multiple months, and then it depends on the steps,” the Dutch boss mused soon after the damage was done in April. “We don’t know yet, but the first and most important step is that the surgery went well.”

Conor Bradley

Conor Bradley’s season is over. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Injury: Knee

Knee Possible Return Date: November 2026

Conor Bradley’s awkward tumble against Arsenal in January—which wasn’t aided by a pushy Gabriel Martinelli—led to some serious knee damage. The Northern Ireland captain managed to avoid an ACL tear, but still limped away with issues to his bone and ligament.

Liverpool have been firm in their refusal to offer a timeline. Generous estimates of next autumn have been floated.

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