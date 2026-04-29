Liverpool Give Fresh Mohamed Salah Injury Update Amid Concerns Over Farewell

Liverpool expect Mohamed Salah to return from injury before the end of the season, meaning the departing club legend will get the chance for a final farewell.

When Salah had to be substituted during last weekend’s Premier League win over Crystal Palace, there were concerns that the Egyptian superstar might miss the rest of the campaign. With his summer exit already confirmed, that could have meant he had played his final match.

However, Liverpool gave on Wednesday the update fans were desperate to hear. The problem was diagnosed as a “minor muscle injury” and Salah is in contention to return quickly.

The Reds say it is “anticipated Salah will return to action ahead of 2025–26’s conclusion and his departure.” His contract, signed in the final stages of last season after putting the club under public pressure, had another year left to run. But both sides agreed to terminate early.

It was reported earlier this week that Salah initiated the premature split, having seemingly not got over his falling out with manager Arne Slot after being benched for three matches in December.

Mohamed Salah’s Final Matches With Liverpool

Salah will get a proper goodbye. | Robbie Jay BarrattAMA/Getty Images

It is not clear exactly when Salah will make his return from the small injury that forced his withdrawal against Palace, but Liverpool have four more matches left—all in the Premier League.

That run starts on Sunday, May 3, when the Reds face Manchester United at Old Trafford. Salah has a prolific record against Liverpool’s northwest rivals, scoring 16 times in his 18 appearances in those matches. Liverpool then face Chelsea and Aston Villa, before finishing the season against Brentford on May 24. It puts Champions League qualification firmly in their own hands.

Date Opponent May 3 Man Utd (A) May 9 Chelsea (H) May 17 Aston Villa (A) May 24 Brentford (H)

Even if Salah doesn’t return right away, Liverpool being at home in the last match of the campaign gives him the maximum amount of time to ensure that he gets one final outing at Anfield.

Salah’s World Cup Prospects Improve

Salah can help his national team make history at the World Cup. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Being fit before the end of the club season and playing again for Liverpool increases Salah’s chances of being at full match sharpness when it comes to the 2026 World Cup.

Turning 34 a few days after the tournament starts, this is likely to be Salah’s last shot on the global stage. He was rushed back to full health before his only other World Cup in 2018—Egypt failed to qualify in 2022—after suffering a shoulder injury in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

It inhibited his performances and Egypt, without Salah at his best, lost all three matches, two of them to late goals. Stretching back to previous appearances in 1934 and 1990, the country has still never won a World Cup match in seven attempts, so Salah has all the motivation to change that.

The expansion of the tournament to 48 teams makes it easier to reach the knockouts than ever before. While Belgium is the heavyweight likely to top the group standings, Egypt otherwise has a favorable draw that includes Iran—if they compete—and New Zealand. Egypt and Salah would expect to beat one or both of those, with as few as three points perhaps enough to progress.

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