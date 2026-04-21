Giorgi Mamardashvili Injury: Progress, Potential Date Return for Liverpool Goalkeeper

Liverpool’s legendary former manager Bob Paisley had an old-fashioned view of his squad’s fitness issues.

“You keep your fingers crossed about injuries,” he used to say. “That is in the lap of the gods.” The gods have been cruel to Paisley’s former club this season.

The insult of Beto’s equalizing goal in the first Merseyside derby at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium was compounded by a nasty injury for Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. The burly Georgian was already standing in for the absent No. 1 Alisson, forcing the third-choice Freddie Woodman into a hurried Premier League debut for the Reds.

“Is there anything that surprises you when it comes to injuries with us this season?” Arne Slot bemoaned postmatch.

While it may feel as though Liverpool have been smote by the fickle gods of fitness in each and every game, the latest reports suggest that Slot’s luck may have turned.

What Injury Does Giorgi Mamardashvili Have?

Giorgi Mamardashvili took a boot to the knee. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Beto bundled his way to the ball in the second half of a derby Liverpool would go on to win at the death, getting a boot on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s scuttling cross with a stretch which took his studs straight into Mamardashvili’s knee.

The 25-year-old suffered a deep wound and had to be stretchered off the pitch before getting whisked away to hospital.

After he was discharged, Mamardashvili posted an update on Instagram: “Thank God everything is fine. Thank you all so much for your support and for being by my side. I’ll be back soon.”

Quite how soon remains to be seen.

When Will Giorgi Mamardashvili Be Back for Liverpool?

Giorgi Mamardashvili is in a race against time. | Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

The good news for Mamardashvili and Liverpool is that his injury is not as bad as it was feared when the medical team at Everton’s home ground had to be summoned. The Athletic report that Slot will be without his second-choice goalkeeper for a minimum of two weeks, although that could stretch to a month depending on his recovery.

Liverpool have a season-defining set of fixtures hurtling over the horizon.

Between now and the end of the season, the Reds take on their three direct rivals for Champions League qualification, with trips to Manchester United and Aston Villa sandwiched between a visit from Chelsea.

Next up for Liverpool is Crystal Palace, a fixture Mamardashvili will almost certainly miss. There is also not a great deal of hope for the left-footer’s availability against Manchester United at Old Trafford—although Alisson could be back by then.

The Liverpool Games Mamardashvili Will Miss

Date Opponent Status Saturday, April 25 Crystal Palace (H) Ruled Out Sunday, May 3 Man Utd (A) Ruled Out Saturday, May 9 Chelsea (H) Doubt Sunday, May 17 Aston Villa (A) Doubt

How Many Games Will Liverpool Have to Play With a Third-Choice Goalkeeper?

Freddie Woodman has been thrust into the spotlight. | James Gill-Danehouse/Getty Images

Woodman had gone almost five years between Premier League appearances by the time he sheepishly emerged off the bench against Everton. The former Newcastle United shot-stopper is now set for his second top-flight outing in six days as he is likely to be Liverpool’s only senior goalkeeping option for the visit from Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The nerves were jangling as Woodman found himself thrown into the heat of a delicately poised derby but he took confidence from his illustrious teammates. “As I ran on, I just saw our back four and thought, ‘I should be alright, you know, as they are proper players.’ I thought I wouldn’t be too busy and, to be fair, they looked after me.” Woodman was forced into only one save during his half-hour of action but may be more sternly tested against Palace.

The Eagles, Woodman’s boyhood club, have already beaten Liverpool three times this season, including putting three past their former academy graduate in a disastrous Carabao Cup fourth round exit in October.

If The Athletic’s timeline for Alisson is correct, Woodman’s only outing may very well be against Palace.

When Alisson Could Return for Liverpool

Alisson’s injury is a major concern. | Paul ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Alisson’s injury has been an odd one. The Brazilian himself predicted in March that he would be out for “a while” with another hamstring complaint. Yet, when Slot confirmed that his goalkeeper would be sidelined until “towards the end of the season,” Alisson took to social media to offer some contradictory clarity.

“I haven’t suffered any new injuries,” he claimed. “I’m currently undergoing treatment, and the plan is to be fully fit to play by the end of April!”

With no sign of Alisson yet back in training, the trip to United’s Old Trafford on May 3 is the date ringed in red for the goalkeeper’s return.

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