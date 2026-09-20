Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Bournemouth: Iraola Leans on New Strength in Special Win

Alexander Isak’s second-half strike ensured Andoni Iraola’s return to Bournemouth was a successful one on Sunday, as Liverpool secured a 1–0 win on the south coast.

The Reds were second best until Isak broke the deadlock, but managed the contest serenely after taking the lead to secure a third clean sheet in succession. The Reds hadn’t kept a trio of successive league shutouts since the start of their title-winning 2024–25 campaign.

The hosts know all too well about the teething issues that manifest at the start of Iraola’s reign, and the problems that have so far troubled the Reds were evident again at the Vitality Stadium. However, a surprisingly flat Bournemouth were unable to capitalize.

The Cherries were bright enough in spells, but unable to muster any momentum after falling behind. Perhaps their historic midweek trip to San Sebastián took its toll, which is ominous given their lengthy European schedule.

Marco Rose thus remains without a Premier League victory heading into the bumper international break, while Liverpool, poised to improve, are up to sixth.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Iraola returned to the Vitality Stadium. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

This was a rather special occasion for Liverpool manager Iraola, who returned to the house he helped build on Sunday afternoon.

Keen to ensure Bournemouth transitioned smoothly after his mightily successful three-year reign came to an end, Iraola sat down for a two-hour discussion with successor Marco Rose after the German’s appointment was confirmed. The Cherries sought continuity, and perhaps that worked in the away side’s favor here.

Liverpool were hardly spectacular, quite the opposite, but they were well aware of what they were up against. Iraola commented before the match that Rose hadn‘t altered much stylistically at the start of his tenure, and admitted that the familiarity with his former club offered the Reds an “advantage.”

The visitors glistened with and without the ball in spells, and were ultimately able to keep Bournemouth at arm’s length. It was a struggle, and Iraola’s side were forced to suffer to victory, but functional, gritty triumphs can often be the most satisfying.

Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Bournemouth (4-2-3-1)

We saw the best of Alisson on the south coast. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Alisson—8.5: Liverpool’s No. 1 wasn‘t particularly busy thanks to his two center backs, yet he was still forced into a smart stop in the first half to deny Evanilson. Vintage.

RB: Ronald Araújo—7.9: The loanee has settled in nicely and seems to have solved Liverpool’s right back issue.

CB: Jérémy Jacquet—7.6: The real deal.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—7.7: Liverpool’s stalwart exuded calm throughout this contest and must have thoroughly enjoyed the performance of his partner, knowing that the Reds are in safe hands for the foreseeable future.

LB: Milos Kerkez—7.2: Had a few head-scratching moments—your typical Milos Kerkez experience—but nonetheless built on a sturdy midweek performance against Tottenham Hotspur.

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai—6.8: Szoboszlai was presented with a couple of inviting set-piece opportunities in the first half, but didn’t make the most of them. Booked in the second half.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister—7.4: The Argentine was steady enough in the middle of the park, but was guilty of the odd mishap that put his team into trouble. Positioned himself well to deal with Bournemouth’s cutbacks.

RW: Cody Gakpo—7.6: Gakpo continues to make things happen. He brought a fairly mundane Liverpool showing to life with an excellent sequence down the right to create the only goal.

AM: Florian Wirtz—7.6: Made a really poor start and didn’t really recover. Game eventually passed him by before he was withdrawn.

LW: Bradley Barcola—6.6: We didn’t see much of the summer arrival on the south coast, with Barcola’s influence limited. Offered a threat with a few darting runs in behind.

ST: Alexander Isak—7.6: Isak was on the periphery before he broke the deadlock, and he played with his tail up in the aftermath. The Swede’s Tyneside swagger is slowly returning.

SUB: Trey Nyoni (71’ for Wirtz)—6.4: Telling that he was brought on before Ryan Gravenberch.

SUB: Victor Muñoz (72’ for Barcola)—6.6: Lively, but didn’t see much of him in the final third.

SUB: Lewis Koumas (81’ for Isak)—N/A

SUB: Ryan Gravenberch (81’ for Szoboszlai)—N/A

Subs not used: Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK), Jeremie Frimpong, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Rio Ngumoha,

What the Ratings Tell Us

Araújo has settled in quickly. | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

There was once a time when the Premier League’s top dogs tried desperately to acquire their answer to Claude Makélélé, who played a starring role in Chelsea’s back-to-back title successes under José Mourinho. Arsenal signed Denilson, and Manchester United turned to Anderson. Neither could lace the great Frenchman’s boots. It’s a copycat league after all, and now clubs want what Arsenal have with William Saliba. In Jérémy Jacquet , it seems as if Liverpool have a young French center back who can hold a candle to his stellar compatriot.

, it seems as if Liverpool have a young French center back who can hold a candle to his stellar compatriot. Jacquet was the star of an impressive defensive showing from the visitors, who limited Bournemouth to low-quality chances and ensured Alisson wasn’t required for the most part. While Milos Kerkez offered atypical security, plenty of credit must go to Ronald Araújo down the right. The Barcelona loanee has fixed a problem area for Iraola, likely ensuring that Jeremie Frimpong will only be used sparingly.

down the right. The Barcelona loanee has fixed a problem area for Iraola, likely ensuring that Jeremie Frimpong will only be used sparingly. Seriously, where would Liverpool be had they sold Cody Gakpo in the summer? Those Liverpool supporters happy to sanction a sale are continuing to delete tweets.

The Numbers That Explain Liverpool’s Slender Win

This was a match of few high-quality moments in attack, with the two teams creating just one big chance each.

each. Bournemouth’s 0.76 xG haul shows just how soundly Liverpool defended, with the Cherries stymied by the performances of the Reds’ center backs.

shows just how soundly Liverpool defended, with the Cherries stymied by the performances of the Reds’ center backs. Alexander Isak has already topped his Premier League goal tally from his debut season at Anfield. The Swede’s strike at Bournemouth was his fourth of the campaign.

Statistic Bournemouth Liverpool Possession 46% 54% Expected Goals (xG) 0.76 1.57 Total Shots 9 12 Shots on Target 2 3 Big Chances 1 1 Pass Accuracy 78% 81% Fouls Committed 11 13 Corners 3 3