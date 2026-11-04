Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Fenerbahce: Error-Strewn Display Continues Istanbul Curse

Liverpool twice surrendered leads as they were beaten 3–2 by Fenerbahçe during their first Champions League loss of the season.

The Reds were greeted by former forward Dirk Kuyt on the touchline, with the Dutchman temporarily in charge of the Turkish giants, and there were an array of other familiar faces on the field. Romelu Lukaku, N’Golo Kanté and Ederson were among the ex-Premier League stars intent on causing an upset at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

Torrential weather conditions threatened to make an awkward away day even more challenging for Liverpool, but they eventually snuck ahead midway through the first half. Either side of Fenerbahçe seeing a strong penalty appeal waved away and striking the crossbar, Trey Nyoni opened the scoring with the help of a favorable deflection.

But their lead lasted just four minutes, with Liverpool then victims of an unkind ricochet themselves as Mason Greenwood’s free kick wrong-footed Alisson. Momentum flipped with the equalizer as the visitors ceded control, although there was ultimately nothing to separate the sides at the break.

Drastic improvements eluded Andoni Iraola’s side after the restart, but the Spaniard’s inspired triple change turned the tide in their favor. Two substitutes combined as Cody Gakpo’s floated cross was headed in by Alexander Isak with his first touch of the match.

However, history repeated itself when, as was the case in the first half, Fenerbahçe quickly leveled. Another Englishman wrote his name on the scoresheet as Archie Brown capitalized on sloppy Liverpool defending, tapping into an empty net at the far post. Things soon got even worse.

More lackadaisical defending cost the Premier League side in the closing stages, with Vedat Muriqi’s header completing Fenerbahçe’s turnaround and extinguishing Liverpool’s perfect record in the league phase. It’s also now back-to-back defeats across all competitions following Sunday’s narrow loss to Arsenal in the Premier League.

Winners and Losers

Winners

Nyoni opened his Liverpool account. | Yagiz Gurtug/PS Images/MB Media/Getty Images

There’s little doubt that Trey Nyoni is becoming an increasingly important cog in the Iraola machine. After being rewarded for a flurry of encouraging performances by starting against Arsenal at the weekend, the teenager was retained for an arduous trip to inhospitable territory.

How did Nyoni respond to being thrust in front of a vociferous crowd on the European stage? Well, with yet another remarkably composed showing.

Always available to receive possession and boasting the class to precisely pick out his teammates no matter the picture around him, this was an example of why the midfielder is rated so highly on Merseyside. An excellent display was deservedly capped by a special moment in the 25th minute as he opened his Liverpool account.

The other teenager on the field, Rio Nguomha, produced a similarly high standard to his fellow academy graduate. As Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Cody Gakpo dropped to the bench, Liverpool needed their turbo-charged 18-year-old to deliver—and they weren’t disappointed.

Completing seven dribbles and drawing four fouls, Ngumoha was comfortably Liverpool’s liveliest and most consistent attacking threat. The youngster suits European soccer, thriving in the extra space compared to Premier League matches, and Fenerbahçe’s defense will be pleased to see the back of him.

Losers

Jérémy Jacquet contributed to Fenerbahçe’s equalizer. | BSR Agency/Getty Images

For the first time in his Liverpool career, summer recruit Jérémy Jacquet found himself under a harsh spotlight. The towering center back must shoulder the blame for his role in Fenerbahçe’s equalizer, turning his body as Greenwood’s free kick deflected off his midriff and beyond the helpless Alisson. Had he been braver, Liverpool would have retained their advantage for much longer.

There were then further question marks over the Frenchman when Fenerbahçe went ahead in the closing stages, with Muriqi easily rising above Jacquet to direct his header into the bottom corner.

Kostas Tsimikas was another guilty of producing a characteristically imperfect performance, especially when tasked with shackling Greenwood. Perhaps fortunate to avoid conceding a penalty for a two-handed shove on the Englishman, the left back seldom convinced when the home side funneled play down his channel.

Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Fenebahçe (4-2-3-1)

Bradley Barcola operated as a makeshift striker. | Adam Davy/PA Images/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Alisson—6.6: Sharp reflexes denied Fenerbahçe on several occasions. Understandably furious with his defense in the aftermath of the first two goals, but could have perhaps come and collected the lofted cross which Muriqi converted. Almost gifted the hosts a fourth at the death.

RB: Joe Gomez—6.9: Produced one stunning delivery across the face of goal, which likely would have culminated in an assist had Isak been on the field at that point. Generally solid in defense, too.

CB: Jérémy Jacquet—5.9: The defender has set high standards in Liverpool colors to date, but he fell well below them in Türkiye. Hardly covered himself in glory for two of Fenerbahçe’s goals.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—6.3: Rarely bested by the imposing Lukaku, winning most duels against the former Chelsea and Manchester United striker. Failed to glue an underperforming defense together.

LB: Kostas Tsimikas—6.8: Hardly Tsimikas’s brightest 76 minutes on a soccer field.

CM: Trey Nyoni—8.2: Another incredibly mature performance from the 19-year-old, who will forever remember his first Liverpool goal in Istanbul.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister—6.8: Passable in Liverpool’s midfield. Weaker than during recent performances.

RW: Victor Muñoz—6.3: Showcased his startling speed with frequent darts to the byline, often winning corners at their conclusion. Lacked the necessary end product in crucial moments.

AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—6.7: A forgettable performance on his return to the starting lineup, and he finished proceedings at right back. Switched off for Fenerbahçe’s second equalizer.

LW: Rio Ngumoha—7.2: Ngumoha’s electric feet caused a migraine for many in Fenerbahçe’s defense.

ST: Bradley Barcola—6.6: The Frenchman remains an unorthodox replacement for Alexander Isak, and there’s little to suggest he can be trusted as a genuine alternative in the No. 9 position. On the periphery throughout.

SUB: Alexander Isak (66’ for Muñoz)—7.1: Completed his personal assignment as he very briefly restored Liverpool’s lead.

SUB: Florian Wirtz (66’ for Gomez)—6.1: Hardly involved during an unspectacular cameo.

SUB: Cody Gakpo (66’ for Ngumoha)—6.5: A teasing cross teed up Isak, but his poor defensive header gifted Fenerbahçe their second of the match.

SUB: Milos Kerkez (76’ for Tsimikas)—6.2: Solid enough.

SUB: Lewis Koumas (85’ for Nyoni)—N/A

Subs not used: Freddie Woodman (GK), Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK), Ronald Araújo, Luke Chambers, James McConnell, Jayden Danns.

What the Ratings Tell Us

An uninspiring showing from last season’s talisman. | Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Anadolu/Getty Images

This was an evening to forget for Bradley Barcola , who consistently struggled to influence the match as a sole striker or wide playmaker. The France international was marshaled effectively by Fenerbahçe’s backline as he underperformed in an admittedly unusual role, and there were similar struggles when he moved onto the right flank.

, who consistently struggled to influence the match as a sole striker or wide playmaker. The France international was marshaled effectively by Fenerbahçe’s backline as he underperformed in an admittedly unusual role, and there were similar struggles when he moved onto the right flank. Many Liverpool supporters have suggested their side are better—and, crucially, more organized—when Dominik Szoboszlai isn’t involved. The midfielder, both as an attacking midfielder and right back, failed to silence his critics during a messy individual performance.

isn’t involved. The midfielder, both as an attacking midfielder and right back, failed to silence his critics during a messy individual performance. One of few positives for Liverpool is the instant impact made by Isak. The Swede scored his first Champions League goal of the season and seventh in all competitions with another clinical poacher’s finish.

The Numbers That Explain Liverpool’s Disappointing Display

The Reds were alarmingly open at the back, conceding 17 shots, four big chances and 1.70 expected goals . They have now allowed 10 goals in their four Champions League matches.

. They have now allowed 10 goals in their four Champions League matches. Nyoni’s first-ever senior strike makes him the second-youngest goalscorer in the Champions League for Liverpool , behind only Trent Alexander-Arnold.

, behind only Trent Alexander-Arnold. Liverpool enjoyed their greatest ever night in Istanbul in the 2005 Champions League final, but they have now lost three times in the city over the past two seasons after successive 1–0 defeats to Galatasaray last term.

Statistic Fenerbahçe Liverpool Possession 32% 68% Expected Goals (xG) 1.70 1.57 Total Shots 17 22 Shots on Target 6 6 Big Chances 4 4 Pass Accuracy 72% 90% Fouls Committed 13 12 Corners 4 12