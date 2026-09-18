Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth: Mac Allister Form Too Good to Ignore

Liverpool remain unbeaten under Andoni Iraola this season, but a return to the Spaniard’s former club Bournemouth threatens that record.

The Reds journey to the Vitality Stadium amid Sunday’s action and are seeking only their second Premier League victory under their new manager. A sole triumph at Ipswich Town has been sandwiched in between frustrating draws with mediocre opposition, although there have been victories over Atlético Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur in other competitions.

Liverpool booked their fourth round spot in the Carabao Cup by beating Spurs 3–1 on Tuesday and Iraola made wholesale changes to his XI for the encounter. After calling on youth and peripheral figures at Anfield, he will name a more familiar lineup on his south coast return.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth

GK: Alisson—It’s been a mixed bag for Alisson so far this season. The Brazilian has made some typically excellent saves, but some questionable decision-making has seen him lose a whiff of his previous imperiousness.

RB: Ronald Araújo—Liverpool’s lack of defensive squad depth forced Araújo to play the entirety of the Spurs victory, this time reprising his preferred role at center back. But the Uruguayan will be back on the right against Bournemouth.

CB: Jérémy Jacquet—Supporters have been thoroughly impressed by the performances of Jacquet early in his Liverpool career. The Frenchman looks ridiculously composed for a 21-year-old playing in a new country.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—Iraola was able to do something on Tuesday that Arne Slot rarely could last season: give Van Dijk the night off. The 35-year-old needs to be protected having played 55 times last term.

LB: Milos Kerkez—After Kostas Tsimikas’s dreadful first-half performance in last weekend’s goalless draw with Fulham, Iraola knows Kerkez is his only realistic left back starter this season—regardless of form.

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai—The Hungarian rose from the bench to score an utterly stunning, Steven Gearrard-esque thunderbolt from range against Tottenham. Liverpool could do with some more Szoboszlai magic this weekend.

Pick Your Liverpool XI!

CM: Alexis Mac Allister—After another goal and assist midweek, Mac Allister simply must start against Bournemouth. The Argentine has been excellent this season and Liverpool had zero control in midfield when Ryan Gravenberch started ahead of him against Fulham.

RW: Bradley Barcola—Iraola is still uncertain of which left winger will be shunted onto the right flank permanently, but Barcola started in the role against Atléti and does have experience playing it at Paris Saint-Germain.

AM: Florian Wirtz—The jury remains out on Wirtz, who Liverpool supporters hoped would come flying out of the blocks under Iraola. The German could desperately use a match-winning performance.

LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo delivered two more goal involvements midweek, including a super strike from a tight angle. Liverpool are mightily relieved they chose not to sell the Dutchman late in the transfer window.

ST: Alexander Isak—Four goal contributions in six matches is certainly more palatable than last term’s return. The Swede must deliver consistency, though, especially given Liverpool’s lack of center forward alternatives.