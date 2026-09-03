Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich: Premier League

Liverpool’s Premier League campaign takes them to Suffolk on Friday for a battle with newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

The Reds still await their first official victory of Andoni Iraola’s reign after successive 2–2 draws with Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest. Issues in defense and midfield have undermined the Spaniard early in his tenure, but the arrival of Bradley Barcola has added even more firepower.

Whether Barcola will start at Portman Road remains to be seen, and that’s not the only selection headache Iraola has ahead of an awkward away day. There are decisions to be made on the right flank and in the engine room as he hunts his first win.

Here’s how Liverpool could line up against the Tractor Boys.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich

Liverpool could name an unchanged XI.

Pick Your Liverpool XI!

GK: Alisson—Liverpool’s goalkeeper has made an unspectacular start to the term. Poor positioning helped Anthony Elanga open the scoring in Gameweek 1 and the Brazilian then conceded a penalty against Forest.

RB: Jeremie Frimpong—Major questions have been asked over Liverpool’s decision not to sign another right back over the summer, with Frimpong’s early season performances leaving much to be desired.

CB: Jérémy Jacquet—One positive from the opening two matches has been summer recruit Jacquet, who has seamlessly slotted into the heart of defense. In particular, his pinpoint distribution has stood out.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—The captain has been unable to paper over the cracks in defense. Including friendlies, Liverpool have now conceded two or more in five of Iraola’s eight matches at the helm.

LB: Milos Kerkez—Much like Frimpong on the other flank, Kerkez has made an underwhelming start to the campaign—as he did last season. Ipswich will look to target Liverpool’s fullbacks, that’s for certain.

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Many have called for Szoboszlai to be deployed at right back, which is a role he performed regularly last season. Still, it feels a massive waste of his talents.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister—Mac Allister came into the lineup in place of Ryan Gravenberch last weekend and at least provided some necessary bite in central areas. Liverpool really need him to rediscover his best form.

RW: Víctor Muñoz—The Spaniard has made contributions in both of his appearances, winning the equalizing penalty at Newcastle before scoring a stunning leveler against Forest. Without a proper right winger in his roster, Iraola could repurpose Muñoz.

AM: Florian Wirtz—Wirtz produced one of his brighter performances last time out. A well-taken offside goal preceded involvement in both of Liverpool’s strikes, including the assist for Muñoz’s belter.

LW: Cody Gakpo—Having stayed amid major interest from Manchester City late in the window, Gakpo should start against Ipswich following a goal and assist so far this term. Barcola should be involved on Friday, but is more likely to be used from the bench due to a lack of preseason minutes.

ST: Alexander Isak—The Swede managed just 14 touches against Forest, but one of them was his opening goal of the season. Liverpool need more from him in build-up phases moving forward.