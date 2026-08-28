Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Premier League

Liverpool are seeking their first competitive victory under Andoni Iraola when they face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this Saturday.

The Reds left it late to steal a point from their opening round trip to Newcastle United, with Dominik Szoboszlai earning them a 2–2 draw from the penalty spot with the final kick of the match. An unspectacular performance saw familiar issues exposed, with improvements necessary for Iraola’s first competitive home match at Anfield.

The Spaniard is still missing some key performers through injury, while Liverpool’s lack of depth on the wings could create problems. However, there’s still a wealth of talent at Iraola’s disposal for Forest’s visit.

Here’s how Liverpool could line up this weekend.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest

Liverpool could name an unchanged XI.

Pick Your Liverpool XI!

GK: Alisson—The Brazilian was not blameless in Liverpool’s chaotic showing at St James’ Park, with some questionable position aiding Newcastle’s opener via Anthony Elanga.

RB: Jeremie Frimpong—Liverpool supporters hoped the new campaign could provide Frimpong with a fresh start after an injury-hit debut season. Unfortunately, he disappointed against Newcastle, defending poorly and offering little meaningful support in attack.

CB: Jérémy Jacquet—The summer signing has excelled in his two matches in a red jersey, with his exceptional passing range particularly eye-catching. The 21-year-old appears the real deal.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—Van Dijk is the perfect mentor for Jacquet, even if the Dutchman is not as imperious as he once was in his pomp. He’s currently attempting to organize a disjointed Liverpool defense, which is yet to improve from last season.

LB: Milos Kerkez—Much like Frimpong, the Hungarian seriously struggled on Tyneside. Outpaced by Elanga for the opening goal and wasteful in advanced positions, Kerkez needs to offer more against Forest.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch might have assisted Cody Gakpo last weekend, but it was the Dutchman who lost the ball high up the field for both of Newcastle’s breakaway goals.

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai—A pinpoint 99th-minute spot kick from Szoboszlai secured a point against the Magpies, and Liverpool might need another clutch performance from their 2025–26 Player of the Season.

RW: Rio Ngumoha—The absence of any orthodox right wingers means Ngumoha will battle Victor Muñoz for a starting berth against Forest. The latter impressed from the bench last time out, but it’s the Englishman who might get the nod as his new teammate gets up to speed.

AM: Florian Wirtz—New season, same Wirtz. The German produced some neat and tidy touches deep in Newcastle territory, yet made very little impact overall and was withdrawn after just 63 minutes.

LW: Cody Gakpo—Slight uncertainty persists over his future, especially with Bradley Barcola’s seemingly imminent arrival, but Gakpo was undeniably Liverpool’s best attacking threat in their opener.

ST: Alexander Isak—The club’s record signing could desperately use a morale-boosting goal against Forest, an opponent he scored six goals in four Premier League games against while at Newcastle.