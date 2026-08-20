Liverpool’s Quest to Replace Mohamed Salah Takes a Surprise $68 Million Turn

Still in search of a Mohamed Salah replacement, Liverpool have reportedly seen an opening bid for Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh rejected.

Compared to their biggest competitors, the Reds have had a quiet summer transfer window. They have only welcomed Jérémy Jacquet—a pre-arranged deal from January, Víctor Muñoz and Ronald Araújo to Merseyside so far, and the 2026–27 Premier League season kicks off this weekend.

With the clock ticking, the 20-time English champions have suddenly sprang into action for Minteh. The Athletic report Liverpool submitted a $68.1 million (£50 million) offer for the 22-year-old, who is under contract with Brighton through 2029.

The Seagulls rebuffed the bid, desperate to keep hold of their young winger after already losing Danny Welbeck to Chelsea this summer. The club is also preparing to bid farewell to Carlos Baleba, who is close to a transfer to Manchester United.

Why Liverpool’s Minteh Bid Comes With Raised Eyebrows

Yankuba Minteh is recovering from surgery. | Steve Bardens/Getty Images

On paper, Minteh presents a profile similar to Salah. The Gambia international is left-footed and does his best damage from the right wing. He also has the pace and confidence to take on defenders, even if the end product is sometimes lacking.

Minteh no doubt would give the Reds a long-term option on the right flank, but it would be a leap to say he’d immediately and seamlessly fill the hole left by Salah. The forward managed just three goals and four assists in 36 appearances last season, a downgrade from his 12 goal contributions in his 2024–25 debut campaign with Brighton.

The bigger concern, though, is his fitness. Minteh underwent surgery after suffering a right leg injury in Brighton’s 3–0 preseason win over Roma on Aug. 8. The 22-year-old is expected to be sidelined for two to three months.

Therefore even if Liverpool get a deal over the line for Minteh, the player cannot even feature until October at the earliest. Should his recovery take more time, he is looking at a November return.

For a team desperate to bounce back from a dismal 2025–26 campaign that ended with a fifth-place Premier League finish, signing a winger who will miss the first few months of the season is hardly ideal. But Liverpool are running out of time—and options.

Liverpool Locked in Transfer Battle With PSG

Bradley Barcola (right) and Ibrahim Mbaye (left) are both in Liverpool’s sights. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Liverpool have spent most of the weeks following the World Cup trying to snag the signature of Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola. The Frenchman reportedly opted against renewing his contract with the Parisians and is thought to be keen on a move to Anfield.

Negotiations have been underway for quite some time between Liverpool and PSG, but the two clubs have yet to agree on a fee for Barcola. The defending French and European champions are standing firm at a valuation around $196.3 million (£145 million), while the Reds are reportedly only willing to go as high as $135.4 million (£100 million).

Barcola was an unused substitute in PSG’s 2–1 UEFA Super Cup triumph over Aston Villa, hinting at a potential move on the horizon. But there has still yet to be a deal struck for his move to Liverpool.

The English side is also circling around PSG winger Ibrahim Mbaye, but recent reports suggest the price tag slapped on the teenager is too steep for Liverpool. To sign both Barcola and Mbaye, it could cost the Reds up to $250 million.

The PSG pair are no doubt the most enticing wingers on the market for Andoni Iraola to add to his squad, but the new boss might have to settle for the more realistic—and cheaper—Minteh if push comes to shove.