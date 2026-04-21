Liverpool Reach Unprecedented Premier League Milestone With Dramatic Derby Win

Liverpool became the first team in Premier League history to earn a victory in the competition at 60 different venues after claiming a maiden win against Everton at their new Hill Dickinson home on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds had to wait until second-half stoppage time to snatch bragging rights on a new-look derby day. Beto canceled out Mohamed Salah’s opener in the second half to set up a tense conclusion. Yet, after impressing for so much of the contest, Everton seemed to run out of steam in the closing stages.

The fourth official’s board which signaled 11 minutes of added time was met with groans from a crowd happy to call it quits at 1–1. Liverpool, by contrast, kept pushing and eventually scrambled the winner just at the game clock hit 100.

Most Successful Premier League Travelers of All Time—Ranked

Liverpool’s center backs were tested at the Hill Dickinson. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Rank Club Premier League Grounds 1. Liverpool 60 T-2 Arsenal 57 T-2 Man Utd 57 4. Tottenham 56 5. Everton 55 6. Chelsea 54 7. Man City 53 T-8 West Ham 52 T-8 Aston Villa 52 10. Southampton 50

It was a new landmark for Liverpool but a familiar story of pain for their city rivals. Virgil van Dijk’s header was the sixth 90th-minute winner the Reds have scored against Everton since the Premier League’s inception in 1992—no side has ever netted more gut-punch goals against the same opponent in the competition’s history, according to Opta.

Even Van Dijk has prior experience of crushing Everton’s spirit late on. The towering defender marked his Liverpool debut in Jan. 2018 with the winning goal in the 84th minute against Everton in the FA Cup third round.

“You can make your debut against Everton—what if you score in that game?” Van Dijk remembered his friends asking him in the buildup to that Anfield bow. “I was like, ‘It’s not going to happen,’” he admitted. “Obviously then I did score and it was just something crazy. A better start I don’t think you can get.”

The Two Stadiums Missing From Liverpool’s Complete Set

Liverpool were undone by the modest setting of Kenilworth Road. | Catherine Ivill-AMA/Getty Images

Venue Date Score Bloomfield Road Jan. 12, 2011 Blackpool 2–1 Liverpool Kenilworth Road Nov. 5, 2023 Luton 1–1 Liverpool

Liverpool’s tally of victories at 60 different Premier League stadiums is unrivaled but imperfect. The competition’s two-time champions have failed to tick off two venues during their unbroken three decades in the division: away to Blackpool and Luton Town.

The Reds traveled to Bloomfield Road for the first (and so far only) time in Premier League history at the start of 2011. Blackpool were still riding the wave of boisterous form inspired by their promotion and actually came into the contest level on points with a Liverpool side in turmoil. The Anfield outfit was in disarray after a change of ownership and eventually ended the miserable experiment of Roy Hodgson’s managerial stint four days before the trip to the coast.

Sir Kenny Dalglish, back for his second stint after a legendary playing and managerial career on Merseyside, lost his debut to Ian Holloway’s upstarts. The Blackpool boss had once been denied an autograph by his playing idol but emerged from their first professional meeting with his signature all over the three points.

Luton Town were moments away from snagging a victory when they faced Liverpool in 2023 at Kenilworth Road only to be denied by Luis Díaz in the 95th minute. The Colombian forward marked the dramatic equalizer with a far more important message, revealing a shirt which translated to “freedom for papa” in the week that his father had been kidnapped. Díaz Sr. was released four days later.

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