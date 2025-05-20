Liverpool Set Unwanted Premier League Record Amid Poor Run of Form
Liverpool's recent defeat to Brighton made some unwanted history for the Premier League champions.
The Reds are now the first team to fail to win any of their first three league matches since winning the Premier League. After clinching the title against Tottenham Hotspur back in April, Liverpool suffered a 3–1 defeat to Chelsea, only managed a 2–2 draw with Arsenal and then lost 3–2 to Brighton.
The poor run of form is historic for a Premier League champion. Liverpool, who only suffered two league defeats in the nine months leading up to their title-clinching fixture against Spurs, have now collected just one point in their last three matches.
With 83 points and just one more match to play, Arne Slot's men are now guaranteed to finish with less points than Arsenal tallied in their runners-up campaign last season (89). If Liverpool fail to secure a victory against Crystal Palace on the final matchday of the season, they will register the lowest point-total for a Premier League-winning side since Leicester City topped the league with 81 points back in 2015.
Still, despite the disappointing end to the season, Liverpool put together the best 2024–25 Premier League campaign by a large margin. The Reds remain 12 points ahead of the second-place Gunners and never looked truly in doubt of losing out on the English crown.
Slot's squad will hope to end its season on a high when they host the newly crowned FA Cup champions on Sunday, May 25. The Dutchman already confirmed Alexis Mac Allister will miss the clash due to injury, but the Argentine will still be at Anfield to celebrate when Liverpool finally lift their 20th league title after the match, regardless of the outcome.
The day will also mark Trent Alexander-Arnold's final match for his boyhood club before he is expected to make the move to Real Madrid.