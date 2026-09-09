Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid—Champions League: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Liverpool begin their 2026–27 Champions League campaign by welcoming Atlético Madrid to Anfield for their league phase opener on Wednesday.

It’s déjà vu for these European heavyweights, who also began last season’s competition with a meeting on Merseyside. The hosts scored two goals in the opening six minutes, but were eventually indebted to Virgil van Dijk’s last-gasp winner after surrendering that initial advantage.

Liverpool enter the upcoming duel with a Champions League debutant in their dugout, however, as new manager Andoni Iraola oversees his first match in the competition. After clinching a first win of his tenure last Friday with the 2–0 victory at Ipswich Town, the Spaniard will feel slightly less pressure against Atléti, who he failed to beat in four attempts as Rayo Vallecano boss.

The Julián Alvarez transfer saga has soured the mood around Los Rojiblancos at the beginning of the new term, and things were exacerbated at the weekend during the 3–0 defeat at Athletic Club. Diego Simeone’s men are hardly oozing belief at present, but they’re always a competitive force on the European stage—as evidenced by last season’s run to the semifinals.

Liverpool vs. Atlético Madrid Score Prediction

History Repeats Itself at Anfield

Liverpool seldom lose at Anfield. | Peter Byrne/PA Images/Getty Images

On-field chaos has engulfed the early stages of Iraola’s reign and another frenetic affair is anticipated when Atléti come to town. Liverpool have delivered some blockbuster clashes, which have exposed their defensive frailties despite some encouraging attacking sequences.

Bradley Barcola could be unleashed on a similarly unconvincing Atléti defense, supporting the in-form duo of Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo. There’s always the capacity for Florian Wirtz to dazzle, too, and that spells major trouble for the Spaniards.

Atléti boast the knowhow to deal with a raucous Anfield crowd under the floodlights and some devastating attacking weapons themselves, which are more than capable of unlocking their hosts.

However, in the decisive moments, it might be Liverpool’s added quality that makes the difference.

Anfield omen : The positive news for Iraola, his players and the home supporters is that Liverpool have never lost their first match of a Champions League campaign at home. In 12 past openers on their own patch, they have won 10 and drawn two, and each of the past three have ended 3–2.

: The positive news for Iraola, his players and the home supporters is that Liverpool have never lost their first match of a Champions League campaign at home. In 12 past openers on their own patch, they have won 10 and drawn two, and each of the past three have ended 3–2. Goals expected : Liverpool have scored twice in all three of their Premier League matches this season, while Atléti have bagged two or more in three of their four La Liga games.

: Liverpool have scored twice in all three of their Premier League matches this season, while Atléti have bagged two or more in three of their four La Liga games. Head-to-head record: These side have clashed five times in the Champions League since the beginning of the decade. Atléti won the first two battles, including a famous 3–2 triumph at Anfield in 2020, but they have lost the most recent three.

Prediction: Liverpool 3–2 Atlético Madrid

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid

Bradley Barcola should make his first start.

Iraola has revealed that Barcola is “ready to play more minutes” after his debut against Ipswich, hinting at his first start as a Liverpool player. If he comes into the XI, then Gakpo, who has a goal and three assists this season, might be shunted out to the right-hand side.

Isak will hope to continue his scoring streak and net in three consecutive Liverpool games for the first time, while Barcelona loanee Ronald Araújo has done more than enough to retain his spot at right back after an excellent performance at Portman Road.

Iraola cannot call upon the services of Wataru Endō or Federico Chiesa after both were left off the Champions League roster, while injuries mean Joe Gomez, Hugo Ekitiké, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni are all sidelined, too.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Atléti (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Araújo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak.

Atlético Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Diego Simeone is hoping his team makes a statement.

Atléti could recall Alvarez to the first XI as he’s eased back into the picture following his request to join Barça over the summer. The Argentine’s return is timely considering Alexander Sørloth is missing from the traveling squad with injury.

Arnau Ortiz will sit out the match due to suspension, but there could be a club debut for on-loan Juventus striker Jonathan David—even if comes from the bench.

As well as Alvarez’s reintroduction, likely for summer recruit Lee Kang-in, Cristian Romero might make his first start at center back, replacing Dávid Hancko.

Atléti Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool (4-4-2): Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Romero, Grimaldo; Simeone, Barrios, Hjulmand, Lookman; Alvarez, Baena.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Atlético Madrid Kick Off?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9

Wednesday, Sept. 9 Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Davide Massa (ITA)

: Davide Massa (ITA) VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Atlético Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Fox One, Fox+ United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, HBO Max