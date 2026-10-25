Liverpool vs. Brighton: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Two of England’s form sides go head-to-head when Liverpool host Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

Both clubs have triumphed in four of their last five matches across all competitions, but it’s the Seagulls who somewhat surprisingly lead their upcoming hosts in the Premier League. An exceptional start to the campaign has yielded 16 points and an impressive 3–0 win over defending champions Arsenal, while the Reds have only picked up 12 points from their seven outings.

Liverpool’s recent triumphs have been laced with imperfections, however, largely stemming from the defense. They have conceded three times to LASK and Villarreal in their last two European outings, while also benefitting from a numerical advantage in their comeback victory over Brentford last weekend.

Brighton have been much more convincing, despite their goalless draw with Czech side Jablonec in the Conference League on Thursday. The 5–0 thrashing of rivals Crystal Palace last Sunday marked a sixth successive victory in all competitions, during which time they scored 22 times and conceded just twice.

Liverpool vs. Brighton Score Prediction

Frenetic Stalemate at Anfield

There should be goals on Merseyside. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

This one should be a whole lot of fun as two sides with frightening attacking potential lock horns.

Brighton have scored a staggering 23 goals across their Premier League outings this season—the most of any side in the first seven games—and while Liverpool have netted just nine in the competition thus far, they have scored 15 times in their four matches across the Carabao Cup and Champions League.

While Brighton’s defense has been impressively watertight—they’re currently on a run of five successive clean sheets—Liverpool have been less organized, as evidenced by them conceding three goals in three of their last four matches.

Both managers demand high-intensity, attack-first soccer, hopefully resulting in an end-to-end and frenetic contest. Which way will it go? Only time will tell.

Head-to-head record : Brighton have lost their last four visits to Anfield, but interspersed have been victories on home soil during three of the last four campaigns. The Seagulls have caused issues for Liverpool since their Premier League arrival, although current momentum is with the weekend’s hosts.

: Brighton have lost their last four visits to Anfield, but interspersed have been victories on home soil during three of the last four campaigns. The Seagulls have caused issues for Liverpool since their Premier League arrival, although current momentum is with the weekend’s hosts. Liverpool’s Anfield struggles : The Reds are without a Premier League win on home soil for six months, and could start the season without victory in any of their first four league matches for only the fourth time in their history.

: The Reds are without a Premier League win on home soil for six months, and could start the season without victory in any of their first four league matches for only the fourth time in their history. Brighton’s attacking stars: Fabian Hürzeler’s men journey north brimming with belief, especially in the final third. Pascal Groß has been the architect of their success so far with seven goal involvements in the league, but he’s been closely supported by the likes of Charalampos Kostoulas (5) and Maxim De Cuyper (4).

Prediction: Liverpool 2–2 Brighton

Iraola has been dealt a host of injury blows for Brighton’s visit, including long-term absentees Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and Hugo Ekitiké.

But Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong have recently entered the treatment room, too, with neither available for the weekend. Victor Muñoz is also a doubt, according to Iraola, after missing the midweek victory over Villarreal with a knock.

Bradley Barcola missed training on Thursday as Liverpool seek to manage his workload, but Iraola has confirmed he’s “fine” for the weekend. He could come into the team on the left wing, replacing Cody Gakpo in the process.

Ryan Gravenberch is available in the Premier League once again after missing the Brentford match through suspension. He will partner the in-form Alexis Mac Allister in the double pivot.

Milos Kerkez, Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz will all come back into the XI after starting on the bench against Villarreal.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Araújo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Ngumoha, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak.

Brighton Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Hürzeler made sweeping changes for the European trip to Czechia on Thursday, with only Groß, Bart Verbruggen and Olivier Boscagli likely to retain their places at Anfield.

Brighton could go unchanged from their thumping victory over Palace, with goalscorers Kostoulas, Diego Gómez and Yasin Ayari among those re-entering the team.

On the injury front, Brighton are still missing an array of players, including Liverpool transfer target Yankuba Minteh. The Gambian’s fellow wingers Kaoru Mitoma, Femi Azeez and Zadok Yohana are all still sidelined.

Evan Ferguson, Stefanos Tzimas and Mats Wieffer are long-term absentees, but there’s a chance that Pascal Struijk returns from injury in defense.

Brighton Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Kadıoğlu, Vušković, Dunk, Boscagli; Groß, Chema; Gómez, Ayari, De Cuyper; Kostoulas.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Brighton Kick Off?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Sunday, Oct. 25 Kickoff Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

2 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Sam Barrott

Sam Barrott VAR: Michael Oliver

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Brighton on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster United States fuboTV, Peacock, NBCSN Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico Not televised United Kingdom Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Go, Sky GO Extra