Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton: Four Changes From Midweek Chaos

Liverpool are searching for their first Premier League win at Anfield since late April when welcoming in-form Brighton & Hove Albion to Merseyside this Sunday.

The Reds have failed to win any of their three home matches in the league this season, stumbling to underwhelming draws with Nottingham Forest and Fulham before humiliation at the hands of Manchester City. They have been victorious in their three Anfield encounters in other competitions, however, including an utterly chaotic 4–3 win over Villarreal on Tuesday.

Andoni Iraola will be wary of the threat posed by Brighton, who currently sit four points above Liverpool, and the Spaniard must navigate an awkward encounter without a host of injured players—including the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong.

Here’s how the injury-stricken Reds could line up.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton

GK: Alisson—Despite the best efforts of Alisson, Liverpool have now conceded three goals in three of their matches since the international break. The Brazilian’s defense has undermined him.

RB: Ronald Araújo—Araújo made it back-to-back Champions League goals with his back-post header against Villarreal as he continues to impress in a red jersey. As things stand, Liverpool will be eager to make his loan permanent.

CB: Jérémy Jacquet—Jacquet has been excellent since trading France for England, but a nervy showing against Villarreal wasn’t the best preparation for Brighton. Sunday’s opponents lead the Premier League for goals scored this season with 23 in seven matches.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—Liverpool’s captain must improve on his error-strewn performance midweek, which included gifting Villarreal their opener with a dismal header back to Alisson. Brighton are certain to take advantage of any sloppiness in the home side’s defense.

LB: Milos Kerkez—For all his flaws, Kostas Tsimikas has been delivering what Kerkez hasn’t during recent weeks: assists for his teammates. The Hungarian could learn a thing or two about crossing from his fellow left back.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch—After missing the Brentford fightback through suspension, Gravenberch is available once more in the Premier League. He will be thankful for a return to the double pivot after featuring as a No. 10 and right back against Villarreal.

Pick Your Liverpool XI!

CM: Alexis Mac Allister—Mac Allister’s resurgence is proving essential for Iraola. The Argentine, who aimed a dig at his former manager Arne Slot recently, is back to his all-action best, epitomized by his well-taken brace on Tuesday.

RW: Rio Ngumoha—Mac Allister might have scored twice against Villarreal, but Ngumoha was deservedly the Player of the Match. The fleet-footed teenager tormented Liverpool’s visitors and even managed to match a record held by Lamine Yamal and Cristiano Ronaldo during the triumph.

AM: Florian Wirtz—Relief was the prevailing emotion around Anfield as Wirtz finally opened his account for the season, with the German’s fine finish the highlight of an impressive cameo from the bench last time out. Iraola will demand more of the same from his under-fire playmaker.

LW: Bradley Barcola—Barcola missed training on Thursday, but that was merely load management. The summer signing should return to the XI against Brighton, buoyed by his hat-trick against LASK in the Champions League last week.

ST: Alexander Isak—The Swede netted the winner against Brentford to take his tally to five for the campaign, and Brighton will be concerned by his resurgence. While never overly involved in build-up play under Iraola, he’s found his shooting boots at long last.