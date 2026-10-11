Liverpool vs. Man City: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Liverpool and Manchester City will stage a tantalizing Premier League duel at Anfield this Sunday, one that is brimming with narrative on and off the field.

This is the first outing for the Cityzens since they were found guilty of financial doping over a nine-year period. The verdict has united the soccer world against them and the Reds will be the first side to attempt to deliver their own form of justice this weekend.

Liverpool, who have finished runner-up to Premier League-winning City teams on three occasions since 2009, are seeking a statement victory to help ignite the Andoni Iraola era and lift them up the standings. They remain unbeaten under the new manager, but have so far won just two of their five matches in the league.

City, meanwhile, have won all five of their Premier League matches under Enzo Maresca, who is

remarkably confident that the club’s appeal against its financial misconduct charges will prove successful. He’ll hope his players mirror his belief when stepping onto the Anfield turf this weekend as they bid for a sixth straight win. The welcome is sure to be hostile.

Liverpool vs. Man City Score Prediction

Feisty Thriller Ends in Draw

Man City won all three games against Liverpool last season. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Well, where to start with this one?

Liverpool’s matches with City always deliver fireworks, no matter the venue or competition, but the upcoming clash carries significant weight following recent revelations about the scale of City’s financial misconduct between 2009 and 2018.

The Reds, who have every right to feel particularly aggrieved by City’s cheating, will be determined to enjoy the last laugh in front of a deafening Anfield crowd which will spur on Iraola’s side.

It’s impossible to predict exactly how City’s players will react to the verdict on the field. Erling Haaland urged supporters to “stick together, enjoy the ride and smile,” but will his teammates be able to stay so composed? Only time will tell.

No matter the outcome, this appears an unmissable occasion.

Head-to-head record : Momentum has often swung in this fixture and City currently possess it after scoring nine times across three victories against Liverpool last season. One of those came at Anfield, which was only their second win at the stadium since the 2002–03 season.

: Momentum has often swung in this fixture and City currently possess it after scoring nine times across three victories against Liverpool last season. One of those came at Anfield, which was only their second win at the stadium since the 2002–03 season. Injury issues : Liverpool have some fitness concerns which could have a massive impact on the game’s outcome. In-form pair Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo are both going to miss the game, significantly weakening Iraola’s forward line.

: Liverpool have some fitness concerns which could have a massive impact on the game’s outcome. In-form pair Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo are both going to miss the game, significantly weakening Iraola’s forward line. Haaland factor: The Norwegian has been passed fit to feature against Liverpool despite an injury scare over the international period. He’s scored eight times in 11 matches against the Reds, including five goals across last season’s meetings.

Prediction: Liverpool 2–2 Man City

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Iraola has ruled Isak and Gakpo out of contention for the match, with the former battling an ankle issue and the latter a thigh problem. It remains to be seen when they will return to the fold, with Liverpool in Champions League action next Wednesday against LASK.

With Hugo Ekitiké also sidelined and Federico Chiesa still a doubt in the final third, Iraola will have to find some creative solutions. As a result, Bradley Barcola could lead the line ahead of young Lewis Koumas, with Rio Ngumoha and Víctor Muñoz flanking the Frenchman.

In better news for the Reds, Iraola has confirmed that Jérémy Jacquet is available after suffering a slight hamstring injury with France. He will start alongside Virgil van Dijk in defense.

Florian Wirtz should continue in the No. 10 role despite his disappointing club form, with Alexis Mac Allister partnering Dominik Szoboszlai behind the German. Ryan Gravenberch will most likely be used from the bench.

Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni are still recovering from long-term injuries.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Araújo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Muñoz, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Barcola.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

With Haaland cleared to play at Anfield, Maresca’s only injury concerns center around Antoine Semenyo and Nico O’Reilly after they were both forced to withdraw early from international duty.

Semenyo has since returned to team training with City, recovering from the swollen leg which saw him leave the Ghana camp. O’Reilly, however, remains a major doubt and is unlikely to start at Anfield.

City will definitely be without Phil Foden, who is still suspended following his red card in the Manchester derby. Iliman Ndiaye will be deployed on the right wing as his replacement.

A new-look midfield of Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernández will protect the back four, which should include Matheus Nunes, Rúben Dias, Marc Guéhi and Joško Gvardiol.

Rayan Cherki will be seeking to conjure some magic in the No. 10 position.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guéhi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernández; Ndiaye, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Man City Kick Off?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Sunday, Oct. 11

Sunday, Oct. 11 Kickoff Time: 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Chris Kavanagh VAR: Paul Howard

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

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