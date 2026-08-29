Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Liverpool’s first competitive home fixture under Andoni Iraola is staged on Saturday, with Nottingham Forest the visitors to Anfield.

The Reds began the Spaniard’s reign with a dramatic 99th-minute equalizer in a 2–2 draw away at Newcastle United, but their performance left much to be desired. Dominik Szoboszlai’s penalty kick spared their blushes at the death of an unconvincing display, with Iraola still awaiting his first proper win.

Oliver Glasner is in a similar position after taking charge at Forest, who have lost their first two matches under the Austrian to Leeds United. A late 1–0 defeat in the Premier League last weekend was followed by a 2–0 loss in the Carabao Cup second round, both of which came on home soil at the City Ground.

Revenge will also fuel Liverpool’s desire for three points this weekend. They have lost their last two home matches with the Tricky Trees, including last season’s humiliating 3–0 defeat. They did, however, win away at Forest later in the term, courtesy of Alexis Mac Allister’s 97th-minute winner.

Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest Score Prediction

Anfield Delight for Returning Reds

Liverpool should secure their first win of the season. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Familiar issues reared their head during Liverpool’s frenetic draw at St James’ Park. As was the case last season, they were sliced through far too easily in central midfield, while there was an alarming lack of attacking threat—exacerbated by weak performances from record signings Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz.

Iraola will demand improvements against Forest and, with the backing of the home crowd, he should see them against a team still adapting to Glasner’s system.

Crystal Palace were hardly prolific scorers under Glasner and Forest have produced just 1.52 xG (expected goals) across their two competitive matches under him. Liverpool’s defense will offer them encouragement, but they might not boast the attacking finesse to take full advantage.

Both sides are finding their feet under new regimes, but it’s Liverpool who should sneak victory.

Iraola’s record vs. Forest : A positive omen for Liverpool ahead of Saturday’s match is that Iraola has never been beaten by Forest, winning three and drawing three of his meetings with the Midlands side during his Bournemouth days.

: A positive omen for Liverpool ahead of Saturday’s match is that Iraola has never been beaten by Forest, winning three and drawing three of his meetings with the Midlands side during his Bournemouth days. Liverpool’s August delight : The Reds have often started seasons brightly at Anfield, avoiding defeat on their own patch in the month of August since a loss to West Ham United in 2015—winning 13 and drawing two of their 15 games since.

: The Reds have often started seasons brightly at Anfield, avoiding defeat on their own patch in the month of August since a loss to West Ham United in 2015—winning 13 and drawing two of their 15 games since. Attacking firepower: Liverpool have been defensively suspect under Iraola, but their attacking record is encouraging. Including friendlies, they have scored two or more in five of their seven matches since he took charge.

Prediction: Liverpool 2–1 Nottingham Forest

Liverpool could name an unchanged XI.

Hugo Ekitiké has been sorely missed since rupturing his Achilles in April and the Frenchman has recently been joined in the treatment room by fellow forward Federico Chiesa. The winger suffered a back injury in the preseason friendly with Como and is ruled out of the upcoming game.

Chiesa’s compatriot Giovanni Leoni is still absent as he works his way back from an ACL injury, while Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley are also missing from the defensive line.

Iraola could name the same lineup that faced Newcastle, although he has an awkward decision to make on the right wing. Rio Ngumoha started there last weekend in lieu of any orthodox options, but Victor Muñoz is pushing for a start after impressing from the bench on his debut.

Jérémy Jacquet will start again, but might be replaced by Ronald Araújo during the match—as he was on Tyneside. Alexis Mac Allister, however, is only likely to make the bench, with Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch featuring in the double pivot.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Forest (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Ngumoha, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak.

Nottingham Forest Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Glasner continues to implement his 3-4-2-1 system.

The positive news for Forest is the return of Morgan Gibbs-White and Ryan Yates. The former sustained an injury on the opening weekend and subsequently missed the Carabao Cup match midweek, while the latter sat out both games against Leeds.

Ibrahim Sangaré won’t be available, however, with the midfielder sustaining a calf injury in training this week. He joins Nicolò Savona, who scored in this fixture last season, on the sidelines.

Ousmane Diomande should make his Premier League debut in place of Jair Cunha, while new $60.9 million signing Liam Delap could make an impact from the bench.

Forest Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool (3-4-2-1): Sels; Diomande, Milenković, Murillo; Aina, Schlager, Domínguez, Williams; Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Jesus.

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What Time Does Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest Kick Off?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Saturday, Aug. 29

Saturday, Aug. 29 Kickoff Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. PT

12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 a.m. PT Referee : Sam Barrott

: Sam Barrott VAR: Michael Oliver

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest on TV, Live Stream

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