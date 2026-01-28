Liverpool vs. Qarabag: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Liverpool are aiming to secure safe passage to the last 16 of the Champions League when they host Qarabağ in their league phase finale on Wednesday night.

The Reds found themselves in familiar territory on the domestic front at the weekend, slumping to a last-gasp 3–2 defeat at Bournemouth to make it five Premier League games without victory, but Arne Slot’s side have saved their best performances for Europe this term.

Last week’s 3–0 victory away at Marseille lifted Liverpool to fourth in the league phase standings and means that victory will guarantee them a top-eight finish which will clinch a direct route into the last 16 and ensure they avoid an unwanted playoff.

A draw or defeat means Liverpool will be reliant on results elsewhere to automatically reach the round of 16 and given their current form, the visit of Qarabağ promises to be a challenging proposition.

The Azerbaijani side have proven the surprise package of the league phase and are fighting for a playoff position following three wins and a draw from seven games. They have beaten Benfica, Copenhagen and Eintracht Frankfurt this term, while also taking points off Chelsea. They will hope to upset the party at Anfield.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Qarabag Kick Off?

Location : Liverpool, England

: Liverpool, England Stadium : Anfield

: Anfield Date : Wednesday, Jan. 28

: Wednesday, Jan. 28 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Ivan Kružliak (SVK)

: Ivan Kružliak (SVK) VAR: Pol van Boekel (NED)

Liverpool vs. Qarabag Head-to-Head Record

This is the first ever competitive fixture between Liverpool and Qarabağ.

Current Form (All Competitions)

Liverpool Qarabağ Bournemouth 3–2 Liverpool - 24/1/26 Qarabağ 0–2 Kapaz - 24/1/26 Marseille 0–3 Liverpool - 21/1/26 Qarabağ 3–2 Eintracht Frankfurt - 21/1/26 Liverpool 1–1 Burnley - 17/1/26 Qabala 1–2 Qarabağ - 21/12/25 Liverpool 4–1 Barnsley - 12/01/26 Sabah 2–1 Qarabağ - 18/12/25 Arsenal 0–0 Liverpool - 08/01/26 Qarabağ 5–1 Araz - 14/12/25

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Qarabag on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel / Live Stream United Kingdom TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App United States Paramount+, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One

Liverpool Team News

Joe Gomez suffered another injury at the weekend. | Marco Canoniero/LightRocket/Getty Images

Liverpool suffered a fresh injury setback at the weekend as Joe Gomez was withdrawn following a hefty collision with Alisson. The centre back won’t feature against Qarabağ, leaving the Reds short at the back with Giovanni Leoni out for the season and Ibrahima Konaté also missing following the tragic death of his father.

Wataru Endo was used as an emergency option against Bournemouth from the bench, with Liverpool still reluctant to enter the transfer market, and Slot appears likely to turn to the Japan international again.

Conor Bradley is also absent in the backline and won’t play again this term, while Alexander Isak remains sidelined with a broken leg. Federico Chiesa has missed the last two games with a knock and is touch-and-go to feature against Qarabağ.

Endo will cover in defence. | FotMob

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Qarabağ (4-2-2-2): Alisson; Frimpong, Endo, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Salah, Ekitiké.

Qarabag Team News

Qarabağ are aiming to upset the odds. | ANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images

Qurban Qurbanov only has one major injury concern, with Brazilian forward Kady Borges having been absent since the 2–2 draw with Chelsea back in November. Ramil Sheydayev is also ineligible to feature.

Qarabağ made sweeping changes for their weekend defeat to Kapaz in the Azerbaijani Premier League, meaning their preferred XI should be well-rested for a critical encounter with Liverpool.

Qarabag Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Kady Borges is missing in the forward line. | FotMob

Qarabağ predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Kochalski; Silva, Mustafazade, Medina, Jafarquliyev; Bicalho, Janković; Andrade, Montiel, Zoubir; Durán.

Liverpool vs. Qarabag Score Prediction

Liverpool continue to prove an entirely unconvincing beast as pressure rises on Slot. Victory against Qarabağ is essential not only for progression to the last 16, but to avoid more unwanted scrutiny.

The Reds will have the backing of the Anfield faithful for an important European outing but given they have been beaten 4–1 by PSV Eindhoven on home soil this term and are also struggling with injuries and absentees, Wednesday will prove no walkover.

Qarabağ have only scored one fewer than Liverpool in the league phase and will fancy their chances of piling further misery on a depleted backline. However, the Reds should have enough firepower to get the job done.

Prediction: Liverpool 2–1 Qarabag

