Liverpool Wind the Clock Back Four Decades With 2026–27 Away Jersey

Liverpool have harked back to a design from the 1980s for their official away jersey for the 2026–27 season.

Like so many Premier League teams in the modern era, the Reds have flicked through the archives for inspiration. The stylish white number with a red trim has been lifted straight out of the 1989–90 program, when the club’s third kit bore a striking resemblance.

That legendary vintage of Ian Rush, John Barnes and Alan Hansen would be the last to win England’s top flight for Liverpool until Jürgen Klopp reclaimed the prize 30 years later. Fittingly, the Reds had Rush sporting the shirt during its release in New York.

Even the badge has been transplanted from the 1980s. Rather than the familiar modern imagining with the Shankly Gates of Anfield, Liverpool’s new/old crest is a minimalist design with the word ‘Liverpool’ split around the bottom point. The badge was introduced in 1987 and held on for half a decade before the current iteration really started to take shake on the club’s 100th anniversary in 1992.

Liverpool Release Eye-Catching 2026–27 Goalkeeper Jersey

A new look for AB1 💜 pic.twitter.com/7vPQTzjmH5 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 29, 2026

Liverpool haven’t remained entirely traditional. Bruce Grobbelaar was decked out in a signature green goalkeeper jersey—along with a pair of outrageously short shorts—back in the ‘80s. Yet, Alisson has been tasked with trying to pull off a deep purple design for this coming season.

It was not always immediately apparent that the burly Brazilian would be the goalkeeper sporting Liverpool’s fresh threads in 2026–27. For many of the early weeks of the transfer window, Juventus were heavily linked with the 33-year-old shot-stopper who will be out of contract on Merseyside next year. Yet, before he had ever met his No. 1, Andoni Iraola made it clear he wanted to keep him.

“I am very happy with the situation we have right now in the goalkeeping area,” Liverpool’s incoming manager insisted earlier this month. “We have Alisson, we have Giorgi [Mamardashvili]. Now we are going to send Armin [Pecsi] on loan but we have the guarantee of the three keepers here. Freddie [Woodman] played some games last season, I think it is a guarantee for us.

“Alisson is also someone in a changing room that has lots of references, in terms of experience. He is someone that definitely will help us in this process of adaptation of the new signings and the young players. We need the references like Virgil [van Dijk], Alisson, Joe Gomez; players that have been here for a long time, and I am sure we will have this help.”

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